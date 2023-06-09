Trump in Trouble: The Donald's Top Lawyers QUIT as He Faces Second Bombshell Indictment This Year

"This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation," Jim Trusty and John Rowley said in a joint statement on Friday, June 9.

"It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden administration’s partisan weaponization of the American justice system," the statement continued. "Now that the case has been filed in Miami, this is a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion."

On Friday, Trusty further defended his former client on the Today show, claiming: "He’s a fighter and he’s going to come out swinging. He’ll be fine."