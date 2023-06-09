Trump in Trouble: The Donald's Top Lawyers QUIT as He Faces Second Bombshell Indictment This Year
Two of Donald Trump's lawyers confirmed they'd made the decision to quit after the controversial ex-prez announced that he'd been indicted for the alleged mishandling of classified documents — his second set of criminal charges this year.
"This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation," Jim Trusty and John Rowley said in a joint statement on Friday, June 9.
"It has been an honor to have spent the last year defending him and we know he will be vindicated in his battle against the Biden administration’s partisan weaponization of the American justice system," the statement continued. "Now that the case has been filed in Miami, this is a logical moment for us to step aside and let others carry the cases through to completion."
On Friday, Trusty further defended his former client on the Today show, claiming: "He’s a fighter and he’s going to come out swinging. He’ll be fine."
Trump also acknowledged his legal team shake-up via Truth Social, agreeing that the shift had to do with the fact that the case will go to court in Florida, rather than Washington D.C.
"For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later," the 76-year-old wrote on Friday morning, June 9.
- 'The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!': Donald Trump Says 'Thugs' From the 'Department of Injustice' Are 'Destroying Lives' After Latest Indictment
- Donald Trump Transcripts Reveal Private Recorded Conversation About Classified Documents: 'This Is Secret Information'
- Mike Pence Backs Out of Fox News Interview After Donald Trump's Indictment, Source Says Decision to Cancel Wasn't 'Mutual'
"I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and ‘sick’ group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before," he continued. "We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump claimed his lawyers had been informed by the "corrupt Biden Administration" that he'd been indicted on Thursday, June 8.
"[It was] seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump ranted on social media.
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton later stated that President Biden found out about the indictment through news reports at the same time that everyone else did.