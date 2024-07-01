Former Supermodel Loni Wilison Spotted Smoking Cigarettes on L.A. Streets 8 Years After Becoming Homeless: Photos
Former swimsuit model Loni Willison was once a big name in the modeling world, but the 37-year-old has tragically been living on and off on the streets of Los Angeles in the years following her split from ex-husband Jeremy Jackson.
Willison tied the knot with the Baywatch star in 2012, but two years later, the pair called it quits following the supermodel's allegations that he'd brutally attacked her at their Hollywood home. At the time, she was allegedly left with broken ribs, scratches to her face and neck injuries. She also claimed he once tried to strangle her to death.
She reportedly began living on the streets in 2016 and has since suffered addiction issues with alcohol and meth, as well as mental health issues.
Despite her friends' alleged attempts to convince her to go to rehab, back in 2018, she told a news outlet that she wasn't interested. She claimed she was perfectly able to take care of herself.
"I haven’t spoken to Jeremy. I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine. I don’t want anyone to help me," she explained. "I can live on my own. I’ve got everything I need right here."
One of Jackson's other exes Cindy Kovacs told the outlet: "It’s really sad what happened to Loni and she never got the help she needs. He [Jackson] didn't do anything. It was worth nothing to him. He didn't give a s---. It was appalling, sickening."
Willison was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles and smoking a cigarette last month.
The former model wore a gray t-shirt with a matching skirt and leggings. She had white socks on over her pants, but appeared to have no shoes at the time.
Willison also wore several bracelets, a necklace and a backwards ball cap.
She has previously been spotted pulling her personal belongings in a shopping cart on the street.
It's been reported Willison had a net worth of roughly $1.6 million before becoming homeless.
Willison spoke with The Sun about being able to take care of herself.