Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Cleavage in Cheeky Swimsuit While Vacationing in Croatia: Photos
Bebe Rexha is "meant to be" in a bathing suit.
The pop star, 35, rocked a leopard-print one-piece while taking a scenic boat ride in Hvar Island, Croatia, on Wednesday, June 11.
Bebe Rexha's Latest Swimsuit Snapshots
Rexha bared her cleavage in a plunging swimsuit, paired with a matching headscarf. She kicked off her Givenchy sandals for the photos, posing on the ledge of the boat and boardwalk by the water in the cheeky ensemble.
The singer tanned on the back of the vehicle, donning large black sunglasses to shade her eyes, before taking a dip in the ocean on a floatie.
She captioned her Instagram post, "I’m never leaving. You can’t make me. 😝😍♥️."
"STUNNINGGGG," YouTuber James Charles commented, while Paris Hilton added several fire emojis.
Bebe Rexha's Croatia Trip
Rexha shared another image from her Croatian getaway the day prior, dressed in a deep-cut, navy blue bathing suit. She positioned snorkeling goggles on her head as she prepared to take the plunge with her friend Sydnee Nanas in Split.
The musician sat on a beach towel and turned around to flaunt the back of her swimsuit, which featured criss-cross lacing.
Elsewhere in the photo dump, Rexha indulged in a salad with cheese, cucumber and tomatoes. She also shared a Coca-Cola bottle that read "Ljepotica," which translates to "beautiful woman" in Croatian.
An Instagram Story showed her jamming to KATSEYE's "Gnarly" in her bathroom, with a towel, iron and hair dryer laid on the table in front of her.
On Thursday, June 12, Rexha admitted she needed to publish "something a little sweet after all those booty pics," so she flashed a soft smile for the camera in a long black dress with a cinched waist and billowy skirt.
The "I'm Good" singer showed off her look on the patio of her hotel room and in front of a line of boats, one of which had dogs walking around the front.
"The change up 😂," influencer Remi Bader commented on her post. "Meet me in mf Positano next week xx."
In an Instagram Story published the same day, Rexha and Nanas dunked underwater while fully clothed. The hilarious clip followed a revealing selfie of the star baring her cleavage in the same black frock.
Bebe Rexha at the 2025 Met Gala
Rexha made her Met Gala debut this year on Monday, May 5. She sported a tuxedo-inspired black jacket and long tulle skirt by Christian Siriano.
"Black dandyism is the structured jackets," she said in an interview before the biggest night in fashion. "[Siriano] always makes you look good. Especially the curvy girls. He snatches you in."