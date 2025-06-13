Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Cleavage in Cheeky Swimsuit While Vacationing in Croatia: Photos

Rexha bared her cleavage in a plunging swimsuit, paired with a matching headscarf. She kicked off her Givenchy sandals for the photos, posing on the ledge of the boat and boardwalk by the water in the cheeky ensemble.

The singer tanned on the back of the vehicle, donning large black sunglasses to shade her eyes, before taking a dip in the ocean on a floatie.

She captioned her Instagram post, "I’m never leaving. You can’t make me. 😝😍♥️."

"STUNNINGGGG," YouTuber James Charles commented, while Paris Hilton added several fire emojis.