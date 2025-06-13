or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > bebe rexha
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Cleavage in Cheeky Swimsuit While Vacationing in Croatia: Photos

Photo of Bebe Rexha
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha turned up the heat in a sizzling swimsuit.

By:

June 13 2025, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha is "meant to be" in a bathing suit.

The pop star, 35, rocked a leopard-print one-piece while taking a scenic boat ride in Hvar Island, Croatia, on Wednesday, June 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha's Latest Swimsuit Snapshots

bebe rexha flaunts cleavage cheeky swimsuit croatia photos
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha is on vacation in Croatia.

Rexha bared her cleavage in a plunging swimsuit, paired with a matching headscarf. She kicked off her Givenchy sandals for the photos, posing on the ledge of the boat and boardwalk by the water in the cheeky ensemble.

The singer tanned on the back of the vehicle, donning large black sunglasses to shade her eyes, before taking a dip in the ocean on a floatie.

She captioned her Instagram post, "I’m never leaving. You can’t make me. 😝😍♥️."

"STUNNINGGGG," YouTuber James Charles commented, while Paris Hilton added several fire emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha's Croatia Trip

bebe rexha flaunts cleavage cheeky swimsuit croatia photos
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha bared her buttcheeks in a revealing ensemble.

Rexha shared another image from her Croatian getaway the day prior, dressed in a deep-cut, navy blue bathing suit. She positioned snorkeling goggles on her head as she prepared to take the plunge with her friend Sydnee Nanas in Split.

The musician sat on a beach towel and turned around to flaunt the back of her swimsuit, which featured criss-cross lacing.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
bebe rexha

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

bebe rexha flaunts cleavage cheeky swimsuit croatia photos
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha rocked a curve-hugging swimsuit.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, Rexha indulged in a salad with cheese, cucumber and tomatoes. She also shared a Coca-Cola bottle that read "Ljepotica," which translates to "beautiful woman" in Croatian.

An Instagram Story showed her jamming to KATSEYE's "Gnarly" in her bathroom, with a towel, iron and hair dryer laid on the table in front of her.

Article continues below advertisement

bebe rexha flaunts cleavage cheeky swimsuit croatia photos
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha stripped down to a barely-there bathing suit in Croatia.

On Thursday, June 12, Rexha admitted she needed to publish "something a little sweet after all those booty pics," so she flashed a soft smile for the camera in a long black dress with a cinched waist and billowy skirt.

The "I'm Good" singer showed off her look on the patio of her hotel room and in front of a line of boats, one of which had dogs walking around the front.

"The change up 😂," influencer Remi Bader commented on her post. "Meet me in mf Positano next week xx."

In an Instagram Story published the same day, Rexha and Nanas dunked underwater while fully clothed. The hilarious clip followed a revealing selfie of the star baring her cleavage in the same black frock.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha at the 2025 Met Gala

bebe rexha flaunts cleavage cheeky swimsuit croatia photos
Source: Photo courtesy of Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and are fully licensed for media use

Bebe Rexha dressed in Christian Siriano at the Met Gala.

Rexha made her Met Gala debut this year on Monday, May 5. She sported a tuxedo-inspired black jacket and long tulle skirt by Christian Siriano.

"Black dandyism is the structured jackets," she said in an interview before the biggest night in fashion. "[Siriano] always makes you look good. Especially the curvy girls. He snatches you in."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.