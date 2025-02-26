Bebe Rexha Flaunts Cleavage in Low-Cut Black Dress While on Vacation: See the Sultry Photos

On Tuesday, February 25, the music artist shared four photos of herself rocking a low-cut sleeveless black dress that accentuated her curves. The piece had a plunging neckline, lace up and ruching details in the torso and a thigh-high slit on one leg.

Rexha, 35, put one of her hands on her chest in the first sultry photo and turned around to show off her behind in another. The star also shared one image from the hallway where she flashed a smile for the camera.