Bebe Rexha Flaunts Cleavage in Low-Cut Black Dress While on Vacation: See the Sultry Photos
Bebe Rexha is proving that blondes do have more fun!
The singer has been uploading a multitude of pictures on her social media page as she enjoys a vacation in Dubai, showcasing her adventures and the sizzling hot outfits she's been wearing during her trip.
On Tuesday, February 25, the music artist shared four photos of herself rocking a low-cut sleeveless black dress that accentuated her curves. The piece had a plunging neckline, lace up and ruching details in the torso and a thigh-high slit on one leg.
Rexha, 35, put one of her hands on her chest in the first sultry photo and turned around to show off her behind in another. The star also shared one image from the hallway where she flashed a smile for the camera.
"♥️ Do you miss me? ♥️," the "In the Name of Love" crooner captioned the photos.
As OK! reported, just one day prior, she posted pictures in a form-fitting black dress and a cheeky blue swimsuit.
Rexha hasn't always been so confident in her skin, especially since her PCOS diagnosis can cause her to gain extra pounds.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I definitely struggle with my weight, and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me," the blonde beauty confessed on Gayle King's SiriusXM show in 2023. "I just found out recently that I have PCOS, and a lot of women have it. And a lot of women have it and don’t know."
"It’s tough. I think for me, I’ve been definitely struggling with my weight, and I’ve been struggling with food forever," she spilled. "I remember starting out and getting my first record deal. They kind of put it in my head and they said to me when I first got signed, ‘Are you ready to get into boot camp shape? Because you need to lose 20 pounds in order to do this career. You have to lose weight.’"
The pop star emphasized it's "important" to surround yourself with the right people when it comes to feeling good about yourself. Rexha knows that to be true after breaking up with ex-boyfriend Keyan Safyari following his weight-shaming texts to her.
"I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked," the cinematographer told her in exposed messages.
"Should I pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat," Rexha replied.
Fans immediately urged the songwriter to drop Safyari, 41. The two dated from 2020 to 2023.