Bebe Rexha Unleashes on Audience Member Who Attempted to Throw Object at Her During Norway Show: 'Get the F--- Out'
Bebe Rexha didn't hold back after an audience member attempted to throw an object at her during her show in Norway in early July.
The singer, 34, stopped her concert on Saturday, July 6, after a concertgoer tried to throw something at her while she was performing, a video showed.
The blonde beauty didn't mess around though and stuck up for herself. “If you hit me with something on stage, I’ll take you for everything you’ve f------- done. Do not f------ play with me right now,” the pop star told the crowd. “Out! Get the f--- out.”
Rexha then asked fans to identify the rowdy attendee.
“Point to the person. I want to see them," she said as she demanded answers.
She continued to point to the person, shouting, “Out! Get the f--- out! That’s it. It’s done for you.”
The alleged person was then seen attempting to climb over the barricade by the stage before they were escorted by security as the audience booed.
This is hardly the first time Rexha has been embroiled in concert drama. Last year, she got a black eye and had to get stitches after someone threw their cell phone at her.
She fell down and had to go to the hospital.
The New Jersey resident was arrested and charged with assault. They were sentenced to 40 days of community service.
As OK! previously reported, Rexha has been having a tough year, as she recently lashed out at the music industry.
"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly," the singer, 34, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, July 2.
"This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me," she continued.