'Ow!': Florence Pugh Gets Hit in the Eye by Comic Con Attendee Who Threw Object on Stage — Watch the Brutal Moment
Not cool!
As Florence Pugh and her Dune: Part Two costars posed for photos at Brazil's Comic Con, an attendee threw an unidentified object and hit the actress right in the eye.
In a video that captured the incident, the blonde beauty, 27, can be seen standing next to costar Austin Butler when the object was hurled. Pugh — who rocked a short spiky hairstyle and a white cutout dress — says, "Ow," as she winces back and then bends down to pick up whatever was thrown at her as her colleagues made sure she was OK.
Fans on social media were outraged at the incident, with one person writing, "Pathetic behavior. This is totally awful."
"It hit her directly in the eye.. this could’ve been so much worse. If this keeps going it’ll get to the point where people won’t want to do live events anymore for their own safety," another supporter said, while a third commented, "No matter what you think of the actors or movie this is extremely terrible."
Celebrities being hit with with flying objects has been a recurring theme this year, with Bebe Rexha, Nick Jonas and Kelsea Ballerini all becoming victims.
In June, a man's phone hit Rexha, 34, square in the face, and he was allegedly subsequently arrested and charged with assault. The singer showed off a cut on her face after the ordeal.
- Mean Off-Screen: Chrissy Teigen, James Franco, Lea Michele, More Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of Bullying
- Sophia Bush Admits She Doesn't 'Enjoy' Going Out Anymore After Hostile Fan Called Her A 'Piece Of Meat'
- Fans Drag 'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler For Dramatic Reading 'Making Fun' Of Britney Spears' Trauma, Supporting Ansel Elgort
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
That same month, one of Ballerini's fans threw a friendship bracelet at her — and though the admirer meant no harm, the country crooner, 30, admitted she was taken aback.
"I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet and it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and the crew and the audience felt safe to continue," she explained on social media the day after. "That’s all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for all of us. I love you and appreciate your concern."
Taylor Swift, 33, echoed Ballerini's statements just last month.
"Because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage, because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it," she told the crowd of why she wanted to address someone's behavior who chucked something in the air. "I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage. I love you so much."