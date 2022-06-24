Becca Kufrin Has Something To Say To Haters On Her Proposal: ‘I Tune Them Out’
Becca Kufrin responded to critics on her choice to propose to Thomas Jacobs in an interview with former The Bachelorette contestant Rachel Lindsay from Extra!
Kufrin’s decision prompted haters to say “that’s not right” and make comments labeling her as “desperate”.
“To me I’m like why? Logically that thought process doesn’t make sense to me,” she said in the interview. “So I just tune them out, I tune all of the haters out.”
BECCA KUFRIN DEFENDS PROPOSING TO ‘BACHELOR IN PARADISE’ STAR THOMAS JACOBS, SAYS SHE’S NOT ‘DESPERATE’
The Minnesota native further detailed her thoughts on negative reactions to her engagement, admitting she knew it would “rock the boat in Bachelor Nation a little bit.”
"But I didn’t care. As long as it works for us and our families are supportive and on board and can give their blessing," said the Bachelor in Paradise alum. “That’s all that matters.”
“I knew from a public standpoint that people would be like ‘what the heck, that’s so different’,” the soon to be bride later remarked.
DYLAN BARBOUR AND HANNAH GOODWIN ARE IN ‘DEEP WEDDING PLANNING TALKS’ AFTER VISITING VENUES IN ITALY
As for Jacobs, who was on the receiving end of the big question, he has nothing but positive things to say of his soon-to-be bride’s actions.
“I feel very fortunate to have been able to experience that. I’m even more fortunate that it’s with [Becca]. And I’m just excited for this life,” said Jacobs.
The pair met in 2021 on Bachelor in Paradise, and while the two did not leave the ABC show engaged to one another, the two understood there was a future with one another.
“We definitely know we want to spend our lives together. We really are in no rush, so whenever it happens, I will be happy. He just has to ask my mom’s blessing first, that is all I tell him!” Kufrin shared with OK! in an exclusive interview back in April.
The future looks bright for the newly engaged couple who already discussed the topics of last names and starting a family together.
“We’ll have our kids hyphenate,” Kufrin explained. “They’re both of us.”
Jacobs supported the statement adding, “Since Becca lost her father and it’s her and her sister, I just don’t want to see any scenario where there’s not a Kufrin going around in the world.”