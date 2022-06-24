Becca Kufrin Has Something To Say To Haters On Her Proposal: ‘I Tune Them Out’

As for Jacobs, who was on the receiving end of the big question, he has nothing but positive things to say of his soon-to-be bride’s actions.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to experience that. I’m even more fortunate that it’s with [Becca]. And I’m just excited for this life,” said Jacobs.

The pair met in 2021 on Bachelor in Paradise, and while the two did not leave the ABC show engaged to one another, the two understood there was a future with one another.

“We definitely know we want to spend our lives together. We really are in no rush, so whenever it happens, I will be happy. He just has to ask my mom’s blessing first, that is all I tell him!” Kufrin shared with OK! in an exclusive interview back in April.