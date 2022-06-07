Becca Kufrin Defends Proposing To 'Bachelor In Paradise' Star Thomas Jacobs, Says She's Not 'Desperate'

In late May, Becca Kufrin revealed that she and Thomas Jacobs — who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 — were engaged, but she was the one to pop the question. Despite receiving a lot of uplifting and heartfelt messages, she defended getting down on one knee before Jacobs did.

“People are like, ‘She’s desperate.’ ‘I would never allow a woman to propose to the man.’ ‘I would never do this,'” the Minnesota native, 32, said on the podcast "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

“It’s like, cool, that’s you. But why does it, as a female, make me desperate to want to [propose] to somebody? If Thomas in a week were to do the exact same thing, no one says he’s desperate. It doesn’t make sense to me. The logic’s not there," she continued.