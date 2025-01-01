10 Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Dated Celebrities — From Becca Tilley to Tyler Cameron and More

Ben Flajnik was linked to several celebrities, including Kris Jenner, before his appearance on The Bachelor in 2012. He claimed he was asked to stop hanging out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who was still married to Caitlyn Jenner at the time, as they sparked affair rumors.

"[They] called me up and were like, 'What are you doing? Stop,'" said Ben during his appearance on the "She's All Bach" podcast. "I was like, 'What? She's really nice!'"

Despite what happened, he remained friends with the momager and her family.

"They kept inviting me to things and I'm a friendly guy. We just — they'd come up here. Kanye [West] played a show in Oakland. My buddy and I were just, like, on the stage with Kanye. The normal things that one would do. They were very gracious and very nice to me, so I have nothing but kind things to say about that family," he continued.

Flajnik and Jenner also constantly denied the dating rumors.