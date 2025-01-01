10 Bachelor Nation Stars Who Have Dated Celebrities — From Becca Tilley to Tyler Cameron and More
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko
The Bachelor star Becca Tilley started dating Hayley Kiyoko in 2018 but did not confirm their relationship until 2022, when they embraced and kissed at the singer's release party for her single "For The Girls."
"My last relationship was pretty public and out there and I've kind of got to the point where I'm like, 'Am I able to keep anything to myself?'" Tilley said of seeing someone again. "So in this process of dating and going through that again I've been trying to keep it more low-key … it's been tricky, it's a tough world out there the dating world."
Ben Flajnik and Kris Jenner
Ben Flajnik was linked to several celebrities, including Kris Jenner, before his appearance on The Bachelor in 2012. He claimed he was asked to stop hanging out with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who was still married to Caitlyn Jenner at the time, as they sparked affair rumors.
"[They] called me up and were like, 'What are you doing? Stop,'" said Ben during his appearance on the "She's All Bach" podcast. "I was like, 'What? She's really nice!'"
Despite what happened, he remained friends with the momager and her family.
"They kept inviting me to things and I'm a friendly guy. We just — they'd come up here. Kanye [West] played a show in Oakland. My buddy and I were just, like, on the stage with Kanye. The normal things that one would do. They were very gracious and very nice to me, so I have nothing but kind things to say about that family," he continued.
Flajnik and Jenner also constantly denied the dating rumors.
Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale
Shortly after his 2020 split from Cassie Randolph, Colton Underwood began his short-lived romance with Lucy Hale.
"They've hung out a few times. They are very casually dating — it's been so complicated to date (in general) during the pandemic," a source told People at the time.
Although they split, the Pretty Little Liars alum supported him when he came out as g-- in 2021.
Courtney Robertson and Jesse Metcalfe
After their 2004 meeting, Courtney Robertson and Jesse Metcalfe immediately hit it off and began dating. According to the model, her then-boyfriend was "exciting and passionate" but "a total mess."
"As much as I liked Jesse, I never felt like I could trust him," she wrote in her 2014 autobiography, adding, "I can count on three hands the guys I've slept with — and I've never cheated on anyone."
They eventually found themselves parting ways after Robertson saw paparazzi photos of Metcalfe making out with a blonde woman in Venice Beach. The actor claimed he was going to Palm Springs for a short vacation.
Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane
The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane also found love outside the dating show when she met country singer Chris Lane at a radio event in 2015.
The twosome got engaged in June 2019 and tied the knot in a secret garden ceremony in Nashville in October of the same year.
They are parents to their two baby boys, Dutton and Baker.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's relationship began shortly after he was eliminated from The Bachelorette in 2019.
"We've gone on more than one date," Johnson said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's podcast. "I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me."
However, their romance ended as quickly as it started, with a source confirming their fling had fizzled out in October 2019.
Robby Hayes and Scheana Shay
In March 2018, Scheana Shay sparked dating rumors with The Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. Their relationship, however, ended in October 2018.
Months after the split, The Vanderpump Rules star told Us Weekly that Hayes ghosted her.
"I actually have not spoken to him since October, and it still baffles me because him and I were such good friends. We went to Hawaii together. We went on a few dates. We made out on that date, as you saw," she shared.
Shay added, "And then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let's have a Robby-Scheana day soon.' And he was like, ‘Yeah. I'll be back tomorrow.' … I've literally never heard from him again. It just is the weirdest thing to me."
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Wells Adams slid into Sarah Hyland's DM and invited her out for tacos following their flirty interactions online. Their quick date eventually led to their engagement in July 2019 and marriage in August 2022.
In July, Adams marked their fifth engagement anniversary with a playful but sweet Instagram post.
"It's been 5 years since I conned this woman to spend the rest of her life with me," he wrote. "Best decision I've ever made. I love you so much @sarahhyland."
Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid
The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid ended their two-month relationship in October 2019, but they have remained friends afterward.
When asked about his experience of dating the supermodel, Cameron told Us Weekly, "It was just a different world. But] they are no different than anyone else."
Victoria Fuller and Chase Rice
The Bachelor Season 24 confirmed Victoria Fuller and Chase Rice were in a romantic relationship before the country singer was invited as a musical guest.
According to Rice, he did not know his ex was a contestant on the show.
"They set everybody up. I didn't sign up for that," Rice said in an interview. "That's my problem with it. At the end of the day, they have a job to do. I don't have to be a part of that."