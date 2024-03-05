Victoria Beckham Slammed After Making Son Brooklyn's Birthday About Herself: 'Weird Choice of Words'

"Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart. We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are. You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!" expressed Victoria — who also shares Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — with the retired soccer star, 48.

The second post for her son was what created controversy, as it read, "today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday," alongside a photo of Brooklyn, David and Victoria, 49.