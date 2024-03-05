Victoria Beckham Slammed After Making Son Brooklyn's Birthday About Herself: 'Weird Choice of Words'
It's not her party, she can't cry if she wants to!
Victoria Beckham was under fire after a post for her son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham's 25th birthday wasn't positively interpreted by social media users.
On Monday, March 4, the fashion designer took to Instagram with two separate uploads wishing her and husband David Beckham's eldest child a happy birthday, however, fans thought part of her message seemed a bit self-entitled.
In the first post, Victoria shared a sweet video of Brooklyn as a young boy, watching his mom perform with her former girl group, the Spice Girls, at one of their shows.
"Happy birthday Brooklyn. We all love you so much. Generous, funny, talented with the kindest most giving heart. We are so proud of the son, big brother and husband you are. You always put everyone before yourself. Your love and energy is so special and touches everyone you meet. We love you!!!!!" expressed Victoria — who also shares Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — with the retired soccer star, 48.
The second post for her son was what created controversy, as it read, "today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday," alongside a photo of Brooklyn, David and Victoria, 49.
In the comments section of the post, critics didn't hesitate to call out Victoria for praising her and David's parenting skills in a post meant to be about her son on his special day.
"How peculiar that this post is aimed at how amazing she is 🤔. Maybe we should say this to all our children when it’s their birthday 😂," one user quipped, as another ridiculed, "weird choice of words on your son’s birthday! 🤔."
"It's about Brooklyn today not you vic...😂," a third hater stated, as a fourth deemed the singer "a tad conceited 🫣."
Fans of Victoria, however, jumped to her defense, informing Posh Spice she is deserving of a little praise.
"I love this perspective, it’s bloody hard to raise a child and we should, as parents, celebrate OUR achievement in getting a child to another birthday. Yes it’s a great for them but taking a moment to celebrate yourself and your partnership with your co-parent is good too," a supporter penned, as a second admirer gushed, "you have raised beautiful, well-rounded children and for that you have every right to be proud ❤ Happy Birthday Brooklyn 🙌."