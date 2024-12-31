NEWS David Beckham's Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Name-Drops Victoria in Scathing Interview, Claims He Never 'Got Any S---' for Cheating Scandal Source: MEGA; Anything Goes With James English/YouTube Rebecca Loos claimed she had an affair with David Beckham in 2003.

Rebecca Loos won't stop discussing her alleged affair with David Beckham. During a guest appearance on the Monday, December 30, episode of James English's "Anything Goes" podcast, Rebecca referred to David's wife, Victoria Beckham, by name as she ridiculed the soccer star for never owning up to accusations of him sleeping with the model in 2003 after he moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Anything Goes With James English/YouTube Rebecca Loos name-dropped Victoria Beckham during a recent podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Rebecca name-dropped Victoria after James told David's alleged mistress she has to "take accountability" for her supposed actions. "You slept with a married man," the podcaster told Rebecca, to which she admitted: "I’m no angel."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham said she 'resented' her husband, David, after his cheating scandal rocked their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

"You’re gonna get s---. It’s understandable," James continued. "But you then created this celebrity lifestyle as well. You lapped it up." In response, Rebecca snubbed: "The funny thing is, I got the s---, Victoria [Beckham] got the s---, David f------ never got any s---. That’s the world we live in."

Article continues below advertisement

After being asked if "that upsets her," Rebecca noted, "that made me want to keep [saying], 'Hello, this is unfair.' [It] didn’t upset me, it’s the world we live in." "Do you think if he was up front and said, 'Look, this is a little fling, blah blah blah' — do you think you’d have ever come to the forefront with your story? Or do you think you did it because you were hurt as well?" James continued to press Rebecca.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA David Beckham has continuously denied having an affair with Rebecca Loos.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was hurt," she confessed. "Me going public was a 'f--- you mate' for treating me like that. Big time. It was. I don’t care how powerful you are, how much money you have. It’s not okay." Plus, Rebecca argued that journalists had started contacting her about the alleged affair, causing her to decide speaking out publicly would be the best option.

Article continues below advertisement

"I naively thought people would appreciate somebody being honest and telling the truth. But people don’t. They want to believe the fairytale," she stated. "I knew it was going to be big, I didn't realize I'd get as much hatred as I got back then." Rebecca, 47, naming Victoria in her new bombshell interview comes after the fashion designer and her husband opted not to mention David's alleged mistress by her moniker during their Netflix docuseries, Beckham, released in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and share four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Addressing the "nightmare" cheating scandal for the very first time, Victoria, 50, revealed, "it was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," noting she "resented" David, 48, despite the retired professional soccer player continuously denying the rumors. First coming forward with the allegations more than 20 years ago, Rebecca called David an "amazing lover" while speaking to Sky in 2004.