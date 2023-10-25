Victoria Beckham Is 'Petrified' Her Husband David's Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Could Reveal 'Marriage-Destroying' Secrets
Is Victoria and David Beckham's tell-all docuseries coming back to bite them?
Beckham, which was released via Netflix on Wednesday, October 4, resurfaced Rebecca Loos' years-long claims that she had an affair with David after he moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid in 2004.
While Victoria and David admitted that time period was the "unhappiest stage" in their 24-year marriage, the former professional soccer star has still never confirmed whether Rebecca was telling the truth about their alleged four-month extramarital relationship.
After the docuseries caused Rebecca's name to resurface in the headlines, the 46-year-old took to Instagram asking her roughly 39,000 followers via a poll if she should "speak out" or "stay silent" about her side of the story.
According to a source, the possibility of Rebecca spilling even more potential secrets from David's past has left Victoria — who's known as Posh Spice from the 1990s group the Spice Girls — absolutely terrified.
"Posh has been rocked by Rebecca’s cryptic posts and is petrified she’s gearing-up to unleash more bombshells that could potentially destroy not only her marriage, but Brand Beckham," an insider revealed to a news publication after Rebecca hinted there were more shocking revelations she could disclose.
The confidante continued: "Posh thought that finally speaking out would put an end to the chapter once and for all, not prompt Rebecca to retaliate, which has understandably filled her with anxiety over not only what else she could say, but having to relive the worst chapter of her life."
Victoria's triggered anxiety about her husband's alleged infidelity also comes after Rebecca spoke out in a shocking interview published Saturday, October 21, claiming she caught David in bed with a different model during their months-long affair nearly 20 years ago.
"That hurt. I was so hurt. It was just this awful feeling, and I thought to myself, 'You stupid fool.' But he had me, he had his claws into me, and I was at his beck and call," explained Rebecca, who was David's former personal assistant.
While Rebecca wasn't specifically name-dropped during Beckham, the fan-favorite husband and wife duo admitted how difficult David's scandal was for their family.
"Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad," expressed Victoria, who eventually moved to Spain to be by her husband's side in the midst of controversy. "I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it."
David, for his part, declared: "Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."
The couple was somehow able to move past the alleged affairs and are still happily married with their four children: sons Brooklyn, 24 Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12.
Closer spoke to a source about Victoria's fears over Rebecca.