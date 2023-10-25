Victoria Beckham Is 'Petrified' Her Husband David's Alleged Mistress Rebecca Loos Could Reveal 'Marriage-Destroying' Secrets

"Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad," expressed Victoria, who eventually moved to Spain to be by her husband's side in the midst of controversy. "I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it."

David, for his part, declared: "Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."

The couple was somehow able to move past the alleged affairs and are still happily married with their four children: sons Brooklyn, 24 Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, as well as daughter Harper, 12.