Nicola Peltz-Beckham Feels 'Lucky' to Have 'Incredible' Victoria Beckham as a Mother-in-Law: 'I'm Blessed'
Nicola Peltz-Beckham couldn't ask for a better mother-in-law than the one and only Victoria Beckham.
In a new cover story interview for Byrdie's February digital issue, the wife of Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, opened up about life with her husband, his family and her best friend Selena Gomez while promoting her new film Lola, which she directed, wrote and starred in.
Nicola admitted she looks up to Victoria when seeking guidance for her career.
"I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman. How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!" the 29-year-old expressed of Victoria, 49.
Victoria has decades of stardom under her belt due to her days as Posh Spice in the 1990s pop group The Spice Girls. She later became a businesswoman, launching her own successful line of clothing and accessories.
One negative aspect of fame both Victoria and Nicola know all too well is the sometimes toxic culture of social media.
"I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read, and they always comment, 'She doesn’t work,'" Nicola confessed. "And that’s fair, and I don’t blame them for saying that because it’s not like I’m posting my Lola experience every step of the way. But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It’s such a massively long process."
While Nicola found herself a triple threat in her new film as the writer, director and star of the movie, which released on Friday, February 9, the brunette bombshell revealed it wasn't always her plan to go behind the camera.
"I really wanted to find a female director because I wanted that feminine touch and a woman’s perspective," she explained. "But then people were [suggesting] I should direct because I know the characters better than anyone else. I always wanted to direct, but never in a million years did I think I’d do it in something I wrote and acted in. I just jumped in and did it."
Despite being devoted to her work, Nicola also makes spending time with her husband, family and friends a top priority.
"Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart," the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress detailed. "I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted."
"I go to Florida any chance I get, and we stay at my parents' house. It honestly makes me so happy to wake up and have my siblings around. It’s really hard to get us all in the same place because there are so many of us. When we’re all together, it’s so fun," Nicola continued.
Just last month, Brooklyn and Gomez threw their wife and best friend a surprise birthday party.
"They know I love staying in and being in PJs, so they did a pajama party, which was so thoughtful," Nicola gushed.
Byrdie's new digital issue featuring Nicola is available now here.