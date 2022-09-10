Queen For A Day: 24 Hours In The Life Of The Late Monarch

Even at 96, Queen Elizabeth II carried out more public engagements than many of the other royals combined, showing up at seemingly nonstop events in her trademark hats and sensible $1,300 Anello & Davide patent leather shoes.

But what went on behind the scenes in the queen’s life? How did one of the world’s most popular rulers spend her private time in and out of the palace, whether she’s preparing to greet her adoring subjects or simply putting up her feet?

Here, a typical day in the life of the industrious royal: