OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Why Queen Elizabeth's Death Won't Help Heal Prince Harry's Rift With The Royals

queen elizabeth death heal prince harry rift royals
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 9 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Though Prince Harry dropped everything to be with his family on Queen Elizabeth's final day, it's unlikely that the monarch's tragic passing will bring the father-of-two and his estranged bloodline together.

"I do believe the relationship between the Sussexes and the British royal family will be strained," royal reporter Kinsey Schofield spilled, explaining that there's still too much uncertainty as to what could unfold in the future.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth death prince harry meghan markle rift royal
Source: mega

To start, the TV personality pointed out that the upcoming release of Harry's memoir could end up doing even more damage to the situation. "We don't know what's inside of it. It could drop some bombshells," she noted. "We've heard that it could potentially be really harmful to Camilla [Parker-Bowles]."

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S MOST UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS FROM HER 70-YEAR REIGN

There's also Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," in which she already recorded 12 episodes prior to the Queen's passing. "Now she's dropped three ... there has been some mentions of her difficult relationship with the royals, so what could be in the rest of those episodes?" the reporter questioned.

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth death prince harry meghan markle rift royal
Source: mega

"The palace is scared of the Sussexes, and despite this tragic loss and this change, they are still scared of what the Sussexes could potentially do or say," explained Schofield. "There's no way to pull it back now because we know the podcast episodes exist, there's a book coming out and there could be potentially more interviews that we don't know about. So at this point in time, the British royal family don't quite trust the Sussex family."

Article continues below advertisement
queen elizabeth death prince harry meghan markle rift royal
Source: mega

As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex, 37, was the first member of the royal family to leave Scotland after the Queen's passing, doing so on Friday, September 9, just one day after. The fact that Markle, 41, wasn't with him may also hint that the brood's issues are mostly with the former actress.

"It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother. But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," reporter Katie Nicholl shared. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”

Article continues below advertisement

Schofield shared her opinions with TMZ.

For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.