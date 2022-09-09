Why Queen Elizabeth's Death Won't Help Heal Prince Harry's Rift With The Royals

As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex, 37, was the first member of the royal family to leave Scotland after the Queen's passing, doing so on Friday, September 9, just one day after. The fact that Markle, 41, wasn't with him may also hint that the brood's issues are mostly with the former actress.

"It's understood that the family wanted Prince Harry to be there, even though he was unable to get to Balmoral in time to see his grandmother. But Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was not, we understand, invited to join the family," reporter Katie Nicholl shared. "She has said she will go to Balmoral another time. But I think it is quite significant that Prince Harry traveled to Balmoral on his own without his wife.”