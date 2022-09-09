Queen Elizabeth's Most Unforgettable Moments From Her 70 Year Reign

On September 8, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at her Balmoral home in Scotland.

The news sent shockwaves throughout the world, leaving many UK citizens reminiscing over her seven decades of work as the Queen. While the world waits for an update as to how the structure of the royals will change with Prince Charles becoming King, many are looking back at the most memorable moments from the Her Majesty's monarchy.

