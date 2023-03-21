Beaming Bella Hadid Proudly Celebrates 5 Months Of Sobriety With A Night Out In Las Vegas
Feeling good. Bella Hadid dressed up for an alcohol-free night on the town in Sin City to celebrate being five months sober.
The supermodel posted a slideshow of stunning snaps featuring her in an eye-catching red dress. After smiling for the first solo, Hadid showed off her model moves, looking fiercely at the camera while flaunting her fit figure.
“5mo” she captioned the Monday, March 20, Instagram post, followed by a cancel sign and multiple drink emojis.
Hadid, 26, was instantly met by praise from her fans and famous friends, including Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis, who commented: "YAY!!! SO PROUD YOU SWEET PETAL," and fellow model Imaan Hammam, who left a red heart emoji.
"If Bella’s leaving alcohol, I’m too," quipped one social media user while others shared their own sobriety experiences.
Hadid also offered a glimpse of her fun night out via TikTok, posting a video of herself happily twirling around at a casino. “5 months alcohol free," she wrote alongside the clip.
Aside from jetting off to Las Vegas to celebrate her milestone, Hadid revealed she was really in the lively city to celebrate her non-alcoholic drink brand Kin Euphorics’ partnership with the iconic Las Vegas hotel, Caesars Palace.
Hadid spilled that she stopped drinking alcohol in 2021 during a January 2022 interview, telling InStyle: “I have done my fair share of drinking."
"I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” she admitted, adding that it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass” after seeing brain scans of how alcohol affects her brain.
As for whether the former Victoria's Secret Angel would consider drinking again, Hadid offered, "I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?” Hadid said at the time.