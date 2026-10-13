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Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Figure in Cheeky String Bikini to Celebrate 30th Birthday: Photos

bella hadid cheeky string bikini th birthday photos
Source: MEGA; @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

Bella Hadid celebrated her 30th birthday in a custom red string bikini and red striped apron.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

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Bella Hadid marked her 30th birthday with a bold bikini moment.

On Sunday, October 11, the supermodel gave fans a peek at the festivities, sharing Instagram photos of herself in a custom red string bikini paired with cowboy boots.

“Hi, my name is Bella, and I’m 30,” Hadid, who celebrated her birthday on October 9, captioned the post.

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image of Bella Hadid celebrated turning 30 with a weekend getaway at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

Bella Hadid celebrated turning 30 with a weekend getaway at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.

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In one photo, Hadid posed on a wooden deck overlooking a lake in the same tiny bikini featuring a white “30” printed across the top. She layered the swimsuit with a red-and-white striped apron dress, pulling it aside to reveal the two-piece, and finished the sultry look with tan cowboy boots decorated with bold red designs.

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Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM
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Hadid Showed Off Her Custom Birthday Bikini

image of The supermodel showed off a custom red string bikini featuring a white ‘30’ on the top and her name printed across the bottoms.
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

The supermodel showed off a custom red string bikini featuring a white ‘30’ on the top and her name printed across the bottoms.

The swimsuit also featured a personal touch on the back, with “BELLA” printed across the bottoms alongside a white star.

In another shot, the model crouched near the water while holding up her striped dress. A separate photo showed her facing away from the camera, giving fans a closer look at the custom design.

Hadid completed the Western-inspired outfit with dark sunglasses, gold jewelry and stacked bracelets. The custom swimsuit was created by Los Angeles-based swimwear brand Baben specifically for her milestone birthday.

Fans quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments.

“Hiiii Bella😍💖,” the Victoria's Secret official account penned.

Another added, “Happy birthday angel. 👸🏻.”

“Literally perfect,” a third mentioned.

“Happiest year in your life. Hope for you love and smiles,” a fourth chimed in.

“Happy birthday beautiful angel! ✨🪽🪽,” a fifth greeted.

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Inside Hadid's Birthday Getaway

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image of Bella Hadid paired the swimsuit with a red-and-white striped dress, tan cowboy boots, dark sunglasses and gold jewelry.
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

Bella Hadid paired the swimsuit with a red-and-white striped dress, tan cowboy boots, dark sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Hadid spent the weekend celebrating at Blackberry Farm in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, surrounded by friends, including Fanny Bourdette-Donon, Rachael Ryan Lacy and Yasmine Diba, per Parade.

Photos from the trip captured the group enjoying a mix of laid-back activities. They molded clay, rode around in a golf cart and sipped wine while taking in the scenic surroundings.

Bourdette-Donon also shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of Hadid crouched on a dock.

“Magical place for our magical girl,” she wrote.

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Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

Hadid Reflected on Turning 30

image of The Victoria's Secret model spent the birthday weekend with close friends, enjoying activities such as molding clay, riding in a golf cart and sipping wine.
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

The Victoria's Secret model spent the birthday weekend with close friends, enjoying activities such as molding clay, riding in a golf cart and sipping wine.

The model shared more photos from the birthday weekend, including a look featuring a feather-trimmed dress as she posed in a sun-drenched forest.

Alongside the images, Hadid reflected on the milestone and thanked the people who helped make the occasion special.

“This is 30,” she wrote alongside a white heart emoji. “thank you to all who made me feel so loved, sent well wishes, thoughts, flowers, notes. it all means so much to me. I am in gratitude to God, my loved ones, my loyal and amazing supporters who have stood by me, and everyone who sent me blessings for another year around the sun. I am so so so lucky. Thank you for the love guys.”

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