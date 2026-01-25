Bella Hadid Flashes Toned Bikini Body on Tropical Vacation: Photos
Jan. 25 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Bella Hadid is feeling like Ariel from The Little Mermaid on her most recent trip!
The model, 29, showed off her slim frame in a slew of bikini pics, which were taken during her latest tropical vacation adventure.
The Model Posted a Plethora of Bikini Snaps
Hadid captioned the Instagram gallery of scenic ocean snaps, "mermaid girl."
The photos featured the catwalk queen and her friends partying on a yacht and doing water sports such as snorkeling and swimming.
In one pic, she donned a red two-piece suit, as well as flippers and snorkeling gear.
Another shot showed Hadid wearing red shorts and a stone gray bikini top as she sported goggles. Other photos featured the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum swimming in the sea and posing with large rocks.
Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, simply left a red heart emoji on the post, while her perfume company Orebella penned: "Gorgeous mermaid!"
The same day, The Beauty actress posted more photos from her trip, including showing off her butt in a black string thong bikini and one of her wearing a rainbow plaid bathing suit while on a boat.
Bella Hadid Stars in 'The Beauty'
Earlier this month, Hadid attended the premiere for Ryan Murphy's latest TV show The Beauty.
Hadid stars in the FX horror series alongside Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope. The show marks the reality star's first-ever acting role.
"When I spoke to Ryan in the beginning, it was very much about being able to go out of my comfort zone," she told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. "I said, 'Ryan, I want you to make me look haggard.' I never want to be the girl next door."
Bella Hadid Was Hospitalized Last Year Due to Her Lyme Disease
Hadid added, "I think I definitely went out of my comfort zone in many different ways. But he pushed me to be a different version of myself, which I've always wanted to do. I love adrenaline. I love the rush of being able to do stunts. I wouldn't hurt a fly, which is the funniest part. But the stunt team was so amazing."
While she noted she was “nervous” to be on the small screen, she believes she “did a decent job.”
Hadid also made headlines when she was hospitalized in September 2025 due to a flare-up of her Lyme disease. She posted a selfie hooked up to an IV while lying in a hospital bed at the time. She fortunately recovered in enough time to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show weeks later.