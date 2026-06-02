Bella Hadid Stuns in Skimpy Bikini During Lavish Getaway With Her Friends: Photos

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Bella Hadid is soaking up every minute of summer. The supermodel gave fans a peek inside her latest luxury getaway, sharing a series of sun-drenched photos from a yacht trip with friends. The glamorous snapshots featured breathtaking ocean views, relaxing moments at sea and plenty of bikini-clad photos that quickly caught followers' attention.

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Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid shared a series of yacht vacation photos that featured stunning ocean views, friends and several bikini snapshots.

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One standout image showed Hadid lounging on the deck of a yacht in a metallic bronze string bikini. Sitting barefoot with a drink in hand, the model looked completely at ease as she posed with her damp hair pushed back and oversized sunglasses adding to the chic vacation vibe. Crystal-clear water and bright blue skies made the perfect backdrop for the stunning shot. “Morning coffees before work shall never feel the same from this point forward,” the blonde babe wrote in the caption, as she tagged her friends.

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Another photo captured the 29-year-old standing along the side of the yacht in the same barely-there swimsuit. As she enjoyed the sunshine, Hadid confidently showed off her toned figure against the picturesque scenery. The photo collection also included several fun moments with friends. In one image, the group relaxed together on the yacht's cushioned deck while enjoying drinks in the warm weather. Another snap showed Hadid and her pals spending time by the water during a carefree day at sea.

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Source: @bellahadid/Instagram The supermodel wore a metallic bronze string bikini while relaxing aboard a luxury yacht during the getaway.

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The latest vacation photos arrive just one week after the model shared another eye-catching look from her tropical escape in the French Riviera. On Monday, May 25, Hadid posted a sultry mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories that immediately sparked buzz among fans. In the image, she posed topless while strategically covering her chest with part of her tiny bathing suit.

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Hadid has long credited her fit physique to a combination of cardio and strength training, with boxing playing a major role in her routine. “When time is on my side, I train with my coach for intensive sessions,” the Victoria’s Secret star told Vogue Paris. “I run non-stop for 20 minutes followed by a boxing session and finally a series of weights targeting the abs and glutes. We keep the routines varied, so the sessions are always fun.”

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Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid has credited boxing, strength training and cardio workouts for helping maintain her toned physique.

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She has also spoken about her love for barre workouts, which incorporate ballet-inspired movements for a full-body workout. “Definitely boxing. But also Body Ballet, I’ve only tried it out once but I can see the long-term results amongst my friends,” she added. As for her famously sculpted midsection, Hadid previously revealed that her approach is “nothing other than boxing and a series of targeted ab workouts.”

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While fans continue to admire her glamorous lifestyle, the recent photos also come after the model opened up about her ongoing health battle with Lyme disease. "I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she wrote alongside an Instagram photo showing her lying in a hospital bed.

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Source: MEGA Bella Hadid's latest update comes after years of openly discussing her battle with Lyme disease and her ongoing health journey.