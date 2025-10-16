or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Bella Hadid
OK LogoHEALTH

Bella Hadid Sizzles in Red Lingerie at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Health Issues: Photos

bella hadid red lingerie victorias secret show
Source: MEGA;@bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid wowed in red lingerie at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after being hospitalized.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid is officially back on the runway!

The 29-year-old supermodel appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, turning heads in a fiery red lingerie set complete with lace garters, thigh-high stockings and a dramatic sheer cape flowing behind her.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bella Hadid made a stunning return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid made a stunning return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Her confidence and glow stole the show as she strutted down the catwalk, while Cher sang her hit song “Believe” in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

For her second look, the bombshell beauty sparkled in a silver fringe lingerie set paired with giant white wings covered in delicate white flower petals.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model wowed the crowd in red and silver lingerie looks.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

The model wowed the crowd in red and silver lingerie looks.

Article continues below advertisement

Backstage, Hadid couldn’t help but crack a joke.

“Who is she?” someone off-camera asked, to which the model quipped, “Oh my God. No, it's Gigi Hadid. See you later. If I'm late, it's Gigi,” teasing about her sister.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @interviewmag/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

She also revealed how intense her runway experience was.

“I think they were 60 pounds, and I didn't know if I was gonna get off the runway in one piece. But guess what, we did it. We’re athletes. Victoria’s Secret Athlete’s Show, and we made it,” she said with a wink.

MORE ON:
Bella Hadid

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bella Hadid revealed that her wings weighed 60 pounds.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid revealed that her wings weighed 60 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, showing their excitement over her long-awaited return.

“bella is THAT girl,” one person wrote.

Another added, “60?? Omgg That’s so heavy 😭😭.”

A third gushed, “Her face and body card are so insane. Wouldn’t decline in any universe xx so beautiful.”

“SHE DID ITTTT!! 🪽✨,” another chimed in.

One fan summed it up, writing, “You did great! So glad you’re feeling better Bella! Dear VS, if you want the models to look effortless and vibrant maybe rethink the heavy wings.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @cosmopolitan/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Her runaway appearance comes one month after her mother, Yolanda Hadid, revealed that the model had been hospitalized amid her ongoing struggle with Lyme disease.

“🩷 As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” Yolanda wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post, sharing photos of Bella in a hospital bed alongside snapshots of prayer candles and medical supplies in September.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bella Hadid's appearance followed a recent hospitalization.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid's appearance followed a recent hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

Yolanda opened up about the pain of seeing her daughter endure such a difficult journey.

Article continues below advertisement

“The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” she said.

She continued, “There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown h--- you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain.”

Yolanda closed her emotional message with encouragement for her daughter, stating: “To my beautiful Bellita: You are relentless and courageous. No child is supposed to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease. I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.