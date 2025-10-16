Bella Hadid Sizzles in Red Lingerie at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Health Issues: Photos
Oct. 16 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Bella Hadid is officially back on the runway!
The 29-year-old supermodel appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, turning heads in a fiery red lingerie set complete with lace garters, thigh-high stockings and a dramatic sheer cape flowing behind her.
Her confidence and glow stole the show as she strutted down the catwalk, while Cher sang her hit song “Believe” in the background.
For her second look, the bombshell beauty sparkled in a silver fringe lingerie set paired with giant white wings covered in delicate white flower petals.
Backstage, Hadid couldn’t help but crack a joke.
“Who is she?” someone off-camera asked, to which the model quipped, “Oh my God. No, it's Gigi Hadid. See you later. If I'm late, it's Gigi,” teasing about her sister.
She also revealed how intense her runway experience was.
“I think they were 60 pounds, and I didn't know if I was gonna get off the runway in one piece. But guess what, we did it. We’re athletes. Victoria’s Secret Athlete’s Show, and we made it,” she said with a wink.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section, showing their excitement over her long-awaited return.
“bella is THAT girl,” one person wrote.
Another added, “60?? Omgg That’s so heavy 😭😭.”
A third gushed, “Her face and body card are so insane. Wouldn’t decline in any universe xx so beautiful.”
“SHE DID ITTTT!! ✨,” another chimed in.
One fan summed it up, writing, “You did great! So glad you’re feeling better Bella! Dear VS, if you want the models to look effortless and vibrant maybe rethink the heavy wings.”
Her runaway appearance comes one month after her mother, Yolanda Hadid, revealed that the model had been hospitalized amid her ongoing struggle with Lyme disease.
“ As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” Yolanda wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post, sharing photos of Bella in a hospital bed alongside snapshots of prayer candles and medical supplies in September.
Yolanda opened up about the pain of seeing her daughter endure such a difficult journey.
“The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” she said.
She continued, “There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown h--- you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain.”
Yolanda closed her emotional message with encouragement for her daughter, stating: “To my beautiful Bellita: You are relentless and courageous. No child is supposed to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease. I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced.”