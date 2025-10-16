Bella Hadid Sizzles in Red Lingerie at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Health Issues: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid is officially back on the runway! The 29-year-old supermodel appeared at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, turning heads in a fiery red lingerie set complete with lace garters, thigh-high stockings and a dramatic sheer cape flowing behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid made a stunning return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Her confidence and glow stole the show as she strutted down the catwalk, while Cher sang her hit song “Believe” in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

For her second look, the bombshell beauty sparkled in a silver fringe lingerie set paired with giant white wings covered in delicate white flower petals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram The model wowed the crowd in red and silver lingerie looks.

Article continues below advertisement

Backstage, Hadid couldn’t help but crack a joke. “Who is she?” someone off-camera asked, to which the model quipped, “Oh my God. No, it's Gigi Hadid. See you later. If I'm late, it's Gigi,” teasing about her sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She also revealed how intense her runway experience was. “I think they were 60 pounds, and I didn't know if I was gonna get off the runway in one piece. But guess what, we did it. We’re athletes. Victoria’s Secret Athlete’s Show, and we made it,” she said with a wink.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid revealed that her wings weighed 60 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, showing their excitement over her long-awaited return. “bella is THAT girl,” one person wrote. Another added, “60?? Omgg That’s so heavy 😭😭.” A third gushed, “Her face and body card are so insane. Wouldn’t decline in any universe xx so beautiful.” “SHE DID ITTTT!! 🪽✨,” another chimed in. One fan summed it up, writing, “You did great! So glad you’re feeling better Bella! Dear VS, if you want the models to look effortless and vibrant maybe rethink the heavy wings.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid's appearance followed a recent hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

Yolanda opened up about the pain of seeing her daughter endure such a difficult journey.

Article continues below advertisement

“The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer,” she said. She continued, “There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown h--- you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain.”