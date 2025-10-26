COUPLES Bella Hadid Offers Rare Glimpse of Life With Boyfriend and 'Texas Family' in New Photos Source: mega/@bellahadid/instagram Bella Hadid shared rare photos of her life with cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos and her 'Texas family' in a new Instagram post celebrating her 29th birthday. Allie Fasanella Oct. 26 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid just gave her 61.3 million followers a rare view into her life in Texas with cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos. In a new Instagram post, the supermodel shared intimate photos from her birthday week earlier this month (she turned 29 on October 9). The carousel included snaps of her celebrating with friends, who she referred to as her "Texas family," and one blurry shot of Baneulos holding red balloons. Other photos showed her spending time with horses and simply enjoying nature in the Lone Star State. She could also be seen posted up at a bar with a birthday cake, doing karaoke and playing cards with sister Gigi.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/instagram Bella Hadid gave a rare glimpse of her life with family and friends in Texas.

Bella also included a mirror selfie for good measure. She captioned the post: "Birthday week🎈… Flying straight from this kind of Love into the VS show two years in a row …. Makes me feel so grateful for my Texas family and loved ones… thankful to God for these moments. you make me feel so so loved even when we’re showing. 🏆 Lucky 🍀 Girl … 29 🎈."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/instagram Bella Hadid has been enjoying the country lifestyle in Texas in recent years.

This comes a week after the model sizzled in dazzling lingerie on catwalk at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15. Despite her recent hospitalization for Lyme disease, the covergirl was able to close the show wearing a pair of 60-pound wings on her back. Just last month, mom Yolanda took to Instagram to share Bella's suffering.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellahadid/instagram Bella Hadid has been struggling with Lyme disease.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted photos of Bella in the hospital and wrote, "As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me." "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," she said.

Bella Hadid Has Been With Boyfriend for About Two Years

Source: mega Bella Hadid was first seen with boyfriend Adan Banuelos in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023.