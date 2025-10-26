Bella Hadid Offers Rare Glimpse of Life With Boyfriend and 'Texas Family' in New Photos
Oct. 26 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Bella Hadid just gave her 61.3 million followers a rare view into her life in Texas with cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos.
In a new Instagram post, the supermodel shared intimate photos from her birthday week earlier this month (she turned 29 on October 9). The carousel included snaps of her celebrating with friends, who she referred to as her "Texas family," and one blurry shot of Baneulos holding red balloons.
Other photos showed her spending time with horses and simply enjoying nature in the Lone Star State. She could also be seen posted up at a bar with a birthday cake, doing karaoke and playing cards with sister Gigi.
Bella also included a mirror selfie for good measure.
She captioned the post: "Birthday week🎈… Flying straight from this kind of Love into the VS show two years in a row …. Makes me feel so grateful for my Texas family and loved ones… thankful to God for these moments. you make me feel so so loved even when we’re showing. 🏆 Lucky 🍀 Girl … 29 🎈."
This comes a week after the model sizzled in dazzling lingerie on catwalk at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15.
Despite her recent hospitalization for Lyme disease, the covergirl was able to close the show wearing a pair of 60-pound wings on her back. Just last month, mom Yolanda took to Instagram to share Bella's suffering.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted photos of Bella in the hospital and wrote, "As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me."
"The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," she said.
Bella Hadid Has Been With Boyfriend for About Two Years
Bella was first spotted holding hands with Banuelos in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023. The couple has been photographed together on various occasions since.
Talking to British Vogue in May, she explained that she fell for the professional horseman immediately after seeing him at an equestrian show.
“I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air," she shared. "He basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the…I always wanted the cowboy."
Meanwhile, Banuelos gushed over Bella during an appearance on the "Along for the Ride" in August 2024. "I can’t tell you how happy I am. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am," he said.
"Being that consistent and that uplifting and positive and warm to everybody she meets and helping with horses and stuff like that it’s just freaking amazing."