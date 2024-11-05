Bella Hadid Posts Seductive Topless Photo as She Shares Intimate Snaps With Boyfriend Adan Banuelos
Bella Hadid is turning up the heat!
The 27-year-old supermodel set social media ablaze by sharing a carousel of intimate photos with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos.
Among the snaps, one seductive image shows Hadid basking in the sun in a serene garden, topless, with a book resting on her lap.
In another romantic shot, the brunette beauty is seen leaning in for a sweet kiss with Banuelos while they ride horseback against a breathtaking sunset backdrop.
The couple's love story began at an equestrian show in 2023, where sparks first flew.
Since then, the couple has been packing on the PDA, with their relationship becoming Instagram official in February 2024.
In March, Hadid showed her support for her cowboy boyfriend at the American Performance Horseman rodeo event in Arlington, Texas — where they were spotted sharing an intimate hug in the stands.
That same month, sources revealed that the Orebella founder had “gone full cowgirl."
She reportedly purchased a house in Fort Worth, Texas, near Banuelos' residence, marking a significant shift for the supermodel, who had been enjoying the bustling life of New York City for many years.
In April, Hadid celebrated her man's big day with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.
“Happy birthday, my love,” she captioned her Instagram Story.
In a recent interview, Banuelos revealed that his girlfriend agreed to move into his trailer.
“She did do the 5th wheel, happily. It was bada--,” he exclaimed in an August appearance on the “Along For the Ride” podcast. “It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship. You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here.’”
The athlete also described how he felt living with the businesswoman.
“That 5th wheel has always felt small, and then you get somebody that you enjoy spending time with, and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f------ mansion," he quipped.
Banuelos also praised the the Victoria’s Secret stunner’s down-to-earth nature.
“She’s that simple of a human being, and that the material things aren’t important — or the most important thing,” he gushed. “Man, I can’t tell you how happy I am. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am.”
“This young lady is one of the kindest, biggest-hearted and sweet person I’ve ever met. I mean, I didn’t know God made ’em like that,” Banuelos added.
He then went on to share their plans for the future.
“I’m working on building a home. It’s gonna take me a little bit, but she bought something that was a good investment for her,” he said.
Before Banuelos, Hadid was in a serious relationship with art director Marc Kalman.
Their romance started in July 2021, but they parted ways in the spring of 2023.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things.”
