Bella Hadid's Boyfriend Adan Banuelos Admits He Could Spend the 'Rest of My Life' With the Model: 'I'm Head Over Heels'

The couple spends most of their time in Texas.

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Adan Banuelos have kept their romance relatively private since they first got together around a year-and-a-half ago, but the professional horseback rider couldn't stop gushing over the model when he appeared on the latest episode of the "Along for the Ride" podcast.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos have been dating for around a year-and-a-half.

Banuelos, 35, started off by noting that despite Hadid's high-fashion career, she "happily" lived with him in a "5th wheel" trailer.

"It was bada--," he insisted. "That 5th wheel has always felt small and then you get, you know, somebody that you enjoy spending time with and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f------ mansion."

Hadid bought her own home in Texas to be closer to her boyfriend.

The athlete noted the brunette bombshell, 27 — whom he met at a horse show — is much more down to earth than people would think, explaining she easily adapted to his rural lifestyle in Texas, which includes early wake-up calls and hours outside.

"It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship," Banuelos said. "You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here’ and knowing that she is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren’t important — or the most important thing."

The cowboy revealed the model easily adapted to his 'simple' lifestyle in Texas.

"Being that consistent and that uplifting and positive and warm to everybody she meets and helping with horses and stuff like that it’s just freaking amazing," he gushed.

The cowboy is clearly smitten with Hadid, as he confessed, "I can’t tell you how happy I am. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am."

He went on to declare that the model is "one of the kindest, biggest-hearted and sweet[est] person I’ve [ever met]. I mean I didn’t know God made 'em like that."

Banuelos added he's "head over heels" for Hadid, who is so serious about their romance that she purchased her own home in Texas to be closer to him.

Banuelos admitted he could see himself spending the rest of his life with the star.

Prior to hitting it off with Banuelos, Hadid was in a two-year romance with Marc Kalman that ended last year.

"They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things," a source told a news outlet at the time. "Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split."

The Victoria's Secret stunner has discussed her mental health issues in the past, revealing she's been in therapy for depression and anxiety for several years.

