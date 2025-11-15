Bella Hadid Shows Off Toned Midriff While Dancing to Taylor Swift After Hospitalization: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid seems to be back in action following her scary hospitalization earlier this year. The 29-year-old supermodel flaunted her toned and tanned midriff in a fun dancing TikTok she posted on Friday, November 14. Hadid shook her bon-bon to Taylor Swift's hit "The Fate of Ophelia," a single off of the crooner's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Danced to Taylor Swift's New Album

@babybella777 TAYLOR GIRL what did you put in this song it’s taking over my life and possibly changing my brain chemistry as we speak ♬ som original - bia Source: @babybella777/TikTok Bella Hadid happily danced in a new TikTok.

Hadid waved her hands in the air and danced while on her knees at the beach in the clip alongside her friend. "TAYLOR GIRL what did you put in this song it’s taking over my life and possibly changing my brain chemistry as we speak," she captioned the video. Hadid wore large sunglasses and had her blonde hair styled straight for the snap. She also donned blue shorts, a turquoise see-through top that opened up to show off her stomach.

Article continues below advertisement

The Model Was Hospitalized in September for Lyme Disease Treatment

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Yolanda Hadid praised her daughter’s strength amid her health battle.

She also rocked thick gold bangles and beige cuffs for the dance as the sun set in the background. The catwalk queen was hospitalized back in September due to a flare-up of her Lyme Disease. She had posted a selfie hooked up to IV while lying in a hospital bed. Shortly after, her mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared a touching tribute to her "survivor" daughter.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bella's Mom Yolanda Hadid Shared More About the Hospital Stay

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid shared a photo while connected to an IV.

"The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 61, wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos of Hadid in the hospital. "I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced," Yolanda went on. "I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes," she said. "I pray for your speedy recovery my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up."

Bella Walked the Runway Just Weeks Later

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid still walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show shortly after her recovery.