Bella Thorne Nearly Spills Out of Revealing Blue Dress: Photo
Bella Thorne is a beauty in blue!
The former Disney Channel star almost exposed her chest in a recent thirst trap shared to social media.
On Thursday, March 27, Thorne took to X (formerly named Twitter) with a steamy photo of her side profile while wearing a sky blue-colored dress.
"Tap, hold, load in 4K," the 27-year-old wrote alongside the pretty picture, which featured Thorne standing with only one side of her body facing the camera.
While the sleeveless dress covered Thorne's torso and legs, some side cleavage was exposed by its revealing design. The style — which was taken fresh off the runway from designer Julia Kegels' Spring 2025 collection — also included a unique dark blue and pink trim.
Thorne wore her long hair down in loose curls, as she maintained a stoic facial expression for the photo op.
The picture appeared to be a throwback from Thorne's appearance at the red carpet world premiere of her film The Trainer during the 19th Annual Rome Film Festival in Italy last year.
While posing for photographers at the October 2024 event, the Shake It Up actress lifted her dress to reveal her sheer lace tights. Her look was also accessorized with a necklace, earrings and black Versace Tempest Pumps.
Later on Thursday, Thorne also uploaded a mirror snap she took of herself in a purple knit bodysuit.
"In the mornings, we say hi," she wrote alongside the seductive selfie.
Wearing nothing but the minimal-coverage one-piece, which also partially exposed the side of her chest, Thorne paired the fabric with a pearl chain that rested on her hip, some bracelets, chunky rings and a gold choker necklace.
One thing that remains consistent in Throne's frequently flawless photos is her radiating confidence and lack of fear when it comes to being herself in the public eye.
"Being real and showing off my imperfections gave me the confidence I have now," the Blended actress exclusively told OK! in 2021. "I didn't have to sit there and look at an edited photo of myself and be like, 'Oh, this is what you could look like.' Rather, posting an unedited photo of me, I can see myself for all my natural beauty and be thankful for it."
"I always tell my fans that their imperfections make them unique and set them apart," she added at the time. “Why blend in when you were born to stand out, you know?"
Earlier this year, Thorne reflected on how social media has changed throughout her time in the spotlight.
"I miss that, being able to be a weirdo on social media," she admitted to OK! during an interview back in February. "It's become so incredibly curated that at this point I'm like, 'Y'all want that, that's fine.' But for the people that I'm going to actually connect to, that's just not going to work for me."