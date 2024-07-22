Bella Thorne Puts Bikini Body on Display But Admits Hollywood's Ozempic Craze Can Make Her Feel Insecure

On her Saturday, July 20, Instagram Story, the Disney Channel alum wore a blue animal print two-piece while noting that society has created "crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless they’re on Ozempic."

As she continued to show off her frame via a large bathroom mirror, Thorne, 26, explained she maintains a healthy lifestyle, sharing that she swims "every day," always tries to break a sweat and chooses to walk to places instead of staying sedentary.