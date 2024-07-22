Bella Thorne Puts Bikini Body on Display But Admits Hollywood's Ozempic Craze Can Make Her Feel Insecure
Though Bella Thorne recently put her flawless physique on display via Instagram, the actress confessed she hasn't "been feeling good about my body in a while" due to Hollywood's growing obsession with weight-loss injections like Ozempic.
On her Saturday, July 20, Instagram Story, the Disney Channel alum wore a blue animal print two-piece while noting that society has created "crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless they’re on Ozempic."
As she continued to show off her frame via a large bathroom mirror, Thorne, 26, explained she maintains a healthy lifestyle, sharing that she swims "every day," always tries to break a sweat and chooses to walk to places instead of staying sedentary.
"I’m finally feeling good about myself," she said while flipping off the camera. "Finally feeling good. So Ozempic, you can [f---] off."
That same day, the Shake It Up star posted several snaps of herself aboard a boat with her fiancé, entrepreneur Mark Emms.
"Love u," she captioned the images, which depicted Thorne in a black bikini.
One day prior, the redheaded star posed for a set of mirror selfies in which she wore the same two-piece swimsuit.
Fans raved over the skin-baring pictures, with one commenting, "Absolutely beautiful. The first photo is my favourite [sic]. You look incredible. ❤️."
"OKAY BODDDDDDY!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥," declared another supporter, with a third writing, "beach beauty!!😍😍😍 love you so much bella."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Thorne and Emms first met in August 2022 at Cara Delevingne's birthday bash in Ibiza.
"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne previously gushed to a news outlet of crossing paths while partying.
After around nine months of dating, the movie producer got down on one knee.
Thorne acknowledged that they moved fast, which is one of the reasons they face any issue that arises head-on.
"[We’re] still really learning each other's traits, and trying to get them right before we get married so that we're not figuring out all that stuff on the table," she explained in an interview. "I think me and Mark are really in our language of now, talking it out now, so we can just do it or get through it or decide how we want to feel about it."
She added that they sometimes see a therapist if they aren't able to figure something out on their own.
The Midnight Sun lead was previously engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, but they broke things off in 2022.