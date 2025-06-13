The actress donned sheer black tights as she showed off her long legs while sitting on a green chair. She paired her sultry ensemble with a black blazer, thick gold choker and chain belt with a large cross. Thorne accessorized with several gold and silver rings and earrings, pulling her hair back into a high ponytail to highlight the jewelry.

She captioned the post with a simple, "Hi!"

Thorne's latest look comes one day after she bared her cleavage in a tight, cream-colored maxi dress. She wore her hair straight and kept her makeup natural and glowy in the stunning snap.

"Good night Twitter," Thorne — who stars in the upcoming thriller Saint Clare — captioned the post.

"You look flawless," one person gushed, while another wrote, "I can sleep now."