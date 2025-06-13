Bella Thorne Spreads Her Legs in Raunchy New Snapshot After Posing Nude
Bella Thorne is far from her former Disney persona.
The Shake It Up alum, 27, spread her legs in a shocking new snapshot shared to X on Friday, June 13.
The actress donned sheer black tights as she showed off her long legs while sitting on a green chair. She paired her sultry ensemble with a black blazer, thick gold choker and chain belt with a large cross. Thorne accessorized with several gold and silver rings and earrings, pulling her hair back into a high ponytail to highlight the jewelry.
She captioned the post with a simple, "Hi!"
Thorne's latest look comes one day after she bared her cleavage in a tight, cream-colored maxi dress. She wore her hair straight and kept her makeup natural and glowy in the stunning snap.
"Good night Twitter," Thorne — who stars in the upcoming thriller Saint Clare — captioned the post.
"You look flawless," one person gushed, while another wrote, "I can sleep now."
Bella Thorne Poses Naked
On Sunday, June 8, she stripped fully naked and wrapped herself in a curtain, wearing nothing but black eyeliner on her bottom waterline. She captioned the X photo, "I hide!"
Thorne similarly posed nude on Wednesday, May 21. Although she did not expose any private areas, her selfie, snapped from the top of the b------ upward, made it clear that she had no clothes on. She stuck her tongue out and winked as she exposed a small heart tattoo on her shoulder. The TV star clipped her hair up, revealing several earrings. She shared the racy image in the wee hours of the morning, at approximately 3:27 a.m.
"Mornings should come with a lil sass n glam huh? love that vibe," one person said, while another quipped, "Ayoooooo good morning."
Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Mark Emms
When she's not busy baring it all online, Thorne enjoys time with her fiancé, Mark Emms. On May 31, the actress took to Instagram to celebrate her man's birthday with a sweet photo dump, featuring several images of them kissing and cuddling around the world.
"The best day of the year — Mark’s Birthday 💝🎁," she wrote.
The Instagram carousel featured the duo at Disney, enjoying a meal on a patio and getting cozy in an elevator.
Bella Thorne's Upcoming Wedding
The couple got engaged in May 2023 and are starting to plan their wedding.
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold,'" Thorne told a publication in March. "It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding."
She plans on melding her Latina background with Emms' British roots.
"I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings," she said. "I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."