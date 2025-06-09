Former Disney Star Bella Thorne Poses Nude as She Wraps Herself in a Curtain: Photo
Bella Thorne is shaking things up with a shocking nude snapshot.
The former Disney Channel actress, 27, ditched clothing altogether as she wrapped herself in a curtain on Sunday, June 8.
Bella Thorne's Naked Snaps
Thorne swept her hair into a messy bun as she mugged for the camera, wearing nothing but black eyeliner on her bottom waterline. She captioned the X photo, "I hide!"
This is not the first time the TV star has gone fully naked on the internet. On Wednesday, May 21, she snapped a photo of herself from her décolletage up, clearly with no clothes on. She stuck her tongue out and winked as she bared her body, featuring a small heart tattoo on her shoulder. Her hair was similarly clipped up, and she wore several earrings.
The photo was shared in the middle of the night, at approximately 3:27 a.m.
"Mornings should come with a lil sass n glam huh? love that vibe," one person wrote, while another said, "Ayoooooo good morning."
On Sunday, May 25, she went braless in a cleavage-baring, plunging black top. Thorne accessorized the look with a black shoulder bag and silver bangles as she flaunted her signature smokey eyes.
Earlier in May, she displayed her toned abs in a mint green G-string bikini, captioning the image, "might delete this." She also nearly had a nip slip in an embroidered Hello Kitty two-piece.
Bella Thorne Stars In 'Spring Breakers 2'
Thorne will bring her bikini to the big screen in the upcoming Spring Breakers sequel, starring alongside Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker.
The film is described as "a bold new ride for Gen Z," where four girls are "forced to outrun the chaos they’ve created" on a trip.
Bella Thorne's Wedding Plans
Aside from acting, the Shake It Up alum is planning her wedding to film producer Mark Emms, whom she got engaged to in May 2023.
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold,'" she told a publication in March. "It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding."
It's also important for Thorne to blend her Latina background with Emms' British heritage.
"I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings," she noted. "I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."
When asked if former costars would be in attendance, the actress exclaimed, "You know it!"