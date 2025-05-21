Bella Thorne Poses Naked in Shocking Scandalous Selfie
Bella Thorne bared her body online.
The former Disney star, 27, went fully naked in a sultry X selfie on Wednesday, May 21.
Bella Thorne's Semi-Nude Photos
Thorne stuck her tongue out and winked as she snapped an image from her décolletage up. She did not expose any of her private areas, although the photo teased that she wasn't wearing much.
The actress showcased a small heart tattoo on her shoulder and sported a stack of silver and gold earrings. She appeared to be mid-glam, with smokey eyes and her hair clipped up into a ponytail.
Thorne's revealing snapshot was published in the wee hours of the morning, at approximately 3:27 a.m.
"Mornings should come with a lil sass n glam huh? love that vibe," one user commented, while another wrote, "Ayoooooo good morning."
The Shake It Up alum frequently flaunts her bikini body online. Earlier this month, she displayed her six-pack abs in a tiny, mint green two-piece, captioning the image, "might delete this." She also posed in a barely there G-string swimsuit with an embroidered Hello Kitty design solely covering her nipples.
Bella Thorne Stars in 'Spring Breakers 2'
The beach bombshell is returning to the big screen in a sequel to Spring Breakers, per a news outlet.
She will join Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker in the flick, titled Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.
Thorne marked the occasion with an Instagram carousel of herself in various bikinis, along with a photo of the movie poster.
"In honor of Spring Breakers Two, here is me in bikinis," she captioned the post from earlier this month.
"Can't wait to spend the summer in a bikini with u pembroke pines twin," Martin commented with three pink hearts.
Thorne expressed in the comments section that she is "so excited" to get filming and even teased a potential Spring Breakers original cast cameo.
"Oooh!!! You never know!" she said, hinting that Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson or Vanessa Hudgens might reunite.
Bella Thorne's Drama With Mickey Rourke
The OnlyFans star's return to movies comes after a traumatic experience shooting the 2020 film Girl with Mickey Rourke.
"This f------ dude. GROSS," she explained in an April social media post. "I had to work with this man — in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap and instead he used it on my genitals thru [sic] my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone."
She further described how she would have to come to his trailer and bring him to set, as he "refused to speak to the director or producers."
"I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers," Thorne recalled. "In fact, I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie."