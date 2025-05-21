Bella Thorne Poses Naked in Shocking Scandalous Selfie

Thorne stuck her tongue out and winked as she snapped an image from her décolletage up. She did not expose any of her private areas, although the photo teased that she wasn't wearing much.

The actress showcased a small heart tattoo on her shoulder and sported a stack of silver and gold earrings. She appeared to be mid-glam, with smokey eyes and her hair clipped up into a ponytail.

Thorne's revealing snapshot was published in the wee hours of the morning, at approximately 3:27 a.m.

"Mornings should come with a lil sass n glam huh? love that vibe," one user commented, while another wrote, "Ayoooooo good morning."

The Shake It Up alum frequently flaunts her bikini body online. Earlier this month, she displayed her six-pack abs in a tiny, mint green two-piece, captioning the image, "might delete this." She also posed in a barely there G-string swimsuit with an embroidered Hello Kitty design solely covering her nipples.