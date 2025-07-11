Bella Thorne Goes Topless in Sultry Video: Watch
Bella Thorne is turning heads again — and this time, she’s doing it topless.
In a new behind-the-scenes video, the Blended star was seen lounging on a classic chair, wearing black pants and an open light blue blazer with no top underneath.
She finished her look with gold jewelry, bold rings and red-soled heels peeking out from below.
As the camera rolled, Thorne stuck out her tongue and flipped the bird.
“Dame un GRRR!” she captioned the clip on X.
Fans are loving her fearless style, with one commenting, “D---, you look great, Bella.”
“So hot,” another chimed in.
“Haha, gotta love the energy!” added a third.
A fourth asked, “Haha, sounds fierce! What's got you fired up?”
This sultry moment follows another steamy post where Thorne flaunted her curves in a leopard swimsuit and tan knit overskirt, giving fans a peek at the swimsuit underneath, along with a gold waist chain.
Her glam was on-point with a bold beauty look as she styled her red hair into a high, voluminous updo with long extensions flowing behind her.
She piled on the gold accessories again, pairing the look with gold hoops and stacks of bangles.
“Haha, this made me smile! What’s the story behind it?” one fan commented.
Another added, “Haha, love the cute face! What’s making you go all adorable like that?”
A third summed it up: “It’s a 10/10 outfit/pic of the day Bella.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just a day earlier, Thorne welcomed her followers with a snapshot wearing a tight white top with black trim, showing off some serious cleavage.
She kept it simple with just one word, writing, “Hi.”
That post comes after yet another jaw-dropping upload, where Thorne went braless in an elevator alongside her fiancé, Mark Emms, as the two looked smitten with each other.
Right now, the OnlyFans star has more than just social content going viral as she’s in full wedding planning mode.
The actress got engaged to Emms in May 2023 after the pair met in August 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s 30th birthday bash in Ibiza.
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," Thorne told a news outlet in March.
She added, "We’re [also] a blending of cultures. I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings. I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."