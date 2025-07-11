or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bella Thorne
OK LogoNEWS

Bella Thorne Goes Topless in Sultry Video: Watch

bella thorne topless video
Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne went topless in a sultry behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne is turning heads again — and this time, she’s doing it topless.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, the Blended star was seen lounging on a classic chair, wearing black pants and an open light blue blazer with no top underneath.

She finished her look with gold jewelry, bold rings and red-soled heels peeking out from below.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @bellathorne/ X
Article continues below advertisement

As the camera rolled, Thorne stuck out her tongue and flipped the bird.

“Dame un GRRR!” she captioned the clip on X.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bella Thorne posed topless in a behind-the-scenes video.
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne posed topless in a behind-the-scenes video.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are loving her fearless style, with one commenting, “D---, you look great, Bella.”

“So hot,” another chimed in.

“Haha, gotta love the energy!” added a third.

A fourth asked, “Haha, sounds fierce! What's got you fired up?”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The OnlyFans star looked at the camera and stuck her tongue out.
Source: @bellathorne/X

The OnlyFans star looked at the camera and stuck her tongue out.

Article continues below advertisement

This sultry moment follows another steamy post where Thorne flaunted her curves in a leopard swimsuit and tan knit overskirt, giving fans a peek at the swimsuit underneath, along with a gold waist chain.

Her glam was on-point with a bold beauty look as she styled her red hair into a high, voluminous updo with long extensions flowing behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

She piled on the gold accessories again, pairing the look with gold hoops and stacks of bangles.

“Haha, this made me smile! What’s the story behind it?” one fan commented.

Another added, “Haha, love the cute face! What’s making you go all adorable like that?”

A third summed it up: “It’s a 10/10 outfit/pic of the day Bella.”

MORE ON:
Bella Thorne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Babysitter' alum wore a blue blazer, black pants and gold jewelry.
Source: @bellathorne/X

The 'Babysitter' alum wore a blue blazer, black pants and gold jewelry.

Article continues below advertisement

Just a day earlier, Thorne welcomed her followers with a snapshot wearing a tight white top with black trim, showing off some serious cleavage.

She kept it simple with just one word, writing, “Hi.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @bellathorne/X
Article continues below advertisement

That post comes after yet another jaw-dropping upload, where Thorne went braless in an elevator alongside her fiancé, Mark Emms, as the two looked smitten with each other.

Right now, the OnlyFans star has more than just social content going viral as she’s in full wedding planning mode.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bella Thorne is planning her wedding to fiancé Mark Emms.
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne is planning her wedding to fiancé Mark Emms.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress got engaged to Emms in May 2023 after the pair met in August 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s 30th birthday bash in Ibiza.

"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," Thorne told a news outlet in March.

She added, "We’re [also] a blending of cultures. I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings. I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.