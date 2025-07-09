Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Backside in Racy Leopard Print Swimsuit: See Sultry Photo
Cleavage one day, her butt the next! Bella Thorne is no stranger to sharing sultry photos, thrilling fans with a shot of her backside in a leopard one-piece swimsuit.
Thorne, 27, posed aboard a boat with the back of her hip and derrière turned toward the camera. She donned a tan knit overskirt that showed the outline of her swimsuit along with a gold waist chain.
Baby's Got Back!
The Midnight Sun actress went full glam with her makeup while wearing her red hair piled high in the back with long extensions flowing down her back. She added gold earrings and several gold bracelets as additional accessories in the Tuesday, July 8, post on X.
"Haha, this made me smile! What's the story behind it?" one fan asked, while a second noted, "Haha, love the cute face! What's making you go all adorable like that?"
A third person wrote, "It's a 10/10 outfit/pic of the day Bella."
Bella Thorne Has Been on a Roll With Racy Photos
The day prior, Thorne greeted her X followers with a photo of her wearing a skin-right white top with black trim while displaying her ample cleavage. She simply wrote "Hi" in the caption of the Monday, July 7, snapshot.
That picture came after Thorne gave fans their daily dose with a scandalous photo while going braless in an elevator with fiancé Mark Emms.
Bella Thorne Has a New Movie Coming Out
Fans can see Bella next on the big screen when her film Saint Clare hits theaters on July 18. She plays the title role of Clare Bleecker, who is haunted by voices that lead her to kill bad-intentioned people, but her last murder leads her down an even more dangerous path.
The movie made the rounds at festivals in 2024, and Quiver Distribution acquired the North American rights in June, with the intention of releasing it in select theaters and on demand. Ryan Phillippe plays the detective investigating her murders.
"From Taormina to Fright Fest to the SXSW team!!!!!… shoutout to every festival that showed us love. It’s finally happening — straight to your screens. It’s coming. I’m so excited I could scream," Thorne wrote in an Instagram post featuring the trailer when the acquisition was made.
Bella Thorne Is Planning Her Wedding to Mark Emms
Thorne is currently in the process of planning her wedding to Emms. The couple got engaged in May 2023, after meeting in August 2022 at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza, Spain.
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," The Trainer star told a news outlet in March.
"We’re [also] a blending of cultures. I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings. I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet," she added.