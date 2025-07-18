Bella Thorne Serves Effortless Glam in Sizzling Braless Selfie: See Photos
Bella Thorne is feeling the heat this summer.
The Disney alum, 27, served dewy sun-kissed skin and long wavy brown locks in a sizzling selfie posted on Thursday, July 17, via X.
Bella Thorne Daringly Took a Braless Selfie
In the snap, Thorne paused to take a backseat selfie, daring to go braless in a s--- outfit featuring a white crop top and high-rise dark wash jeans. Her makeup equally made a statement, opting for bold highlighter on her cheeks and a pink pout.
“Most beautiful woman alive 🥰,” a fan wrote in the comments section, while another user added, “Hi gorgeous.”
Bella Thorne's Latest Movie Hits Theaters on July 18
Thorne has been enjoying her summer as she prepares for her latest film, Saint Claire, to hit theaters on July 18. She plays the role of Clare Bleecker, who is haunted by voices that lead her to kill bad-intentioned people, but her last murder leads her down an even more dangerous path.
The movie initially debuted at film festivals in 2024, and the North American rights were eventually acquired by Quiver Distribution in June to release it in select theaters and on demand. Ryan Phillippe plays the detective investigating her murders.
Bella Thorne Is Currently Busy Wedding Planning
"From Taormina to Fright Fest to the SXSW team!!!!!… shoutout to every festival that showed us love. It’s finally happening — straight to your screens. It’s coming. I’m so excited I could scream," Thorne wrote in an Instagram post featuring the trailer when the acquisition was made.
Apart from her movie career, Thorne is currently busy planning her wedding to fiancé Mark Emms. The couple met at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in August 2022 and got engaged less than a year later, in May 2023.
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Got Engaged in 2023
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," the Shake It Up star told a news outlet in March.
"We’re [also] a blending of cultures. I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings. I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet," she added.