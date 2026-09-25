Belmont Cameli Fans Have Mixed Feelings About the 'Off Campus' Actor Starring Alongside Sydney Sweeney in New 'Sleepy Hollow'-Inspired Movie
Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET
Belmont Cameli has landed another major role following the success of Off Campus, but fans have mixed feelings about his new costar.
The actor, who plays Garrett Graham in the Prime Video series, is set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in Hollow, an upcoming reimagining of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. While some fans celebrated Cameli's latest career move, others weren't thrilled to see him teaming up with the Euphoria alum.
Belmont Cameli Is Joining Sydney Sweeney in 'Hollow'
Cameli will play Brom Bones in the Sony Pictures movie, while Sweeney is set to portray Katrina Van Tassel.
The film is based on writer-director Lindsey Anderson Beer's forthcoming debut novel, which puts Katrina at the center of the classic story rather than portraying her simply as the object of affection between Brom and Ichabod Crane.
The new version is being described as a supernatural erotic thriller combining gothic elements, mystery and a love triangle.
'Off Campus' Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Casting
News of Cameli's casting quickly got Off Campus fans talking online, and many appeared torn between their excitement for the actor and their feelings about Sweeney.
"Love this for Belmont but ugh, Sydney Sweeney," one Reddit user wrote.
Another was more enthusiastic about seeing Cameli branch out, writing, "It will be nice to see him in a different role. He nailed Garrett."
"Just obsessed with hot people starring in spooky movies," quipped one individual, while another confessed, "I'm not excited for this because I dislike Sydney Sweeney, but I love Belmont so I will only watch this for Belmont."
Some Fans Questioned Belmont Cameli's New Role
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Others weren't convinced Hollow was the project they wanted Cameli to pursue after his breakout role.
One commenter wrote that while they knew opportunities would open up for the Off Campus cast, they believed the heartthrob "should've walked past this door and tried another."
Another fan simply admitted, "Eeek, not totally sure how to feel about this one..."
Sydney Sweeney Is Working With Another 'Off Campus' Star
Cameli isn't the only Off Campus actor entering Sweeney's orbit.
Stephen Kalyn, who plays Dean Di Laurentis on the hit series, has also landed a role in one of Sweeney's upcoming projects. Kalyn is set to appear in The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to the blonde bombshell's hit thriller The Housemaid.
Fans noticed the connection, with one joking that Sweeney was "collecting the Off Campus boys like Pokémon."
Belmont Cameli's Career Is Taking Off
Sweeney will also produce the film through her Honey Trap banner, with Hollow serving as the newly launched production company's first movie as a producer.