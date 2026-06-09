Sydney Sweeney Makes Rare Confession About 'Crazy' Feud Rumors With 'Euphoria' Castmates: 'We All Grew Up Together'

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Sydney Sweeney hit back at rumours that feuds between her Euphoria castmates caused delays between filming each season. The 28-year-old actress spoke to Vanity Fair about the rumored final season of the hit HBO show. "We all grew up together on this show, so it’s honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things," she said. Sweeney explained that she was in "first position" to film with HBO, meaning that as soon as a date was set to return to the show, she wasn't legally allowed to film anything else.

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Were Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney Feuding?

Source: MEGA Some sources alleged that Zendaya was feuding with Sweeney over alleged support of Donald Trump.

"My schedule doesn’t affect the show," she said. "And so that was funny to watch everybody spin narratives on it. All of us were in first position, so it wasn't like any of our schedules were holding it up." Fans have speculated that Sweeney and costar Zendaya had been locked in a bitter feud since November 2025 due to their differences in political views. One source told OK! that Zendaya has distanced herself from Sweeney after she failed to deny allegations that she was a supporter of President Donald Trump. "Zendaya's really uneasy about appearing next to Sydney at the moment," the anonymous insider said. "Everyone knows where she stands politically, and it's hard for her to align herself with someone who's been publicly backed by Trump. She's not trying to stir up conflict – she just doesn't want people thinking she's endorsing that."

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Source: MEGA Cast member Jessica Blair Herman spoke out against rumors that the cast did not get along.

Another source described the atmosphere on the Euphoria Season 3 set as "extremely icy," claiming Sweeney and Zendaya "barely spoke." The source claimed, “There will be a sigh of relief when Euphoria is over and they can go their separate ways.” Eagle-eyed fans noticed that neither Zendaya nor Sweeney has posted one another in behind-the-scenes pictures from the show. The pair also avoided being photographed together at the premiere. Jessica Blair Herman, who plays Cassie and Nate's neighbor in the show's most recent installment, spoke out to Good Day New York in hopes of dissuading rumors of tension in the cast.

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Source: MEGA Sam Levinson allegedly focused on 'The Idol' instead of finishing scripts for 'Euphoria.'

She explained that each of the cast members had formed a strong bond. “They really did,” she said. “And I’m not just saying that.” There were also reports that Zendaya had butted heads with director Sam Levinson. Screen Rant alleged that the pair had disagreements after Levinson failed to finish scripts for Season 3 and instead focused on creating The Idol. The yearslong delay between seasons was chalked up to script issues, only further fueling rumors of a rift between Zendaya and Levinson.

Source: MEGA Hunter Schafer allegedly refused to film scene with Jacob Elordi.