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Belmont Cameli Thinks Tyler Cameron Did 'Fantastic' Recreating His Viral 'Off Campus' Moves on 'Dancing With the Stars': 'He Looked Good'

Belmont Camil, Tyler Cameron
Source: mega;Disney/Christopher Willard

Belmont Cameli said he saw Tyler Cameron's 'DWTS' tribute.

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Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

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Belmont Cameli has seen Tyler Cameron's Dancing With the Stars tribute to Off Campus — and he approves!

The Off Campus star, 28, shared his reaction while attending the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 27.

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Belmont Cameli Gives His Approval to Tyler Cameron

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Tyler Cameron and Guillermo Rodriguez both recreated Cameli's viral "Girls" dance
Source: MEGA

Tyler Cameron and Guillermo Rodriguez both recreated Cameli's viral 'Girls' dance.

Cameli spoke with Entertainment Tonight, noting that Cameron "killed it."

"The man looks good and he gave full effort," the actor noted. "That's what it's all about. He did fantastic."

Cameli also watched a video of fellow contestant Guillermo Rodriguez attempting the choreography and gave him a shout-out as well.

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How the Salsa Came Together

Cameron danced a salsa to 'Girls' by The Kid Laroi and scored 16 out of 30 on 'DWTS.'
Source: MEGA

Cameron danced a salsa to 'Girls' by The Kid Laroi and scored 16 out of 30 on 'DWTS.'

Cameron, 33, danced a salsa to "Girls" by The Kid Laroi.

The routine mirrored the viral moves Cameli performed in an episode of Off Campus Season 1 that aired in May.

Cameron is competing with pro partner Sharna Burgess on season 35 of DWTS, with the judges giving the performance a 16 out of 30.

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Quieting the Feud Rumors

Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright addressed feud rumors in separate interviews
Source: MEGA

Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright addressed feud rumors in separate interviews.

The VMAs also gave Cameli a chance to address claims he's feuding with costar Ella Bright, 19.

“I laugh every time I hear them. I’m happy to put them to bed," he said of the rumors. "I mean, Ella and I are extremely close.”

“It’s really entertaining, and sometimes fascinating, the conclusions people will jump to,” he shared. “She’s the best.”

Bright also dismissed the gossip, which sparked after she deleted some photos of her costar from her Instagram page.

"Belmont and I spend every day on set together, so we’re in the green room, and he’s on his phone scrolling, he’s like, ‘Haha, remember when we did that?’ Like, that never happened," she insisted. "It’s so funny. So, we’re just laughing about it. That’s all you can do."

What's Ahead for 'Off Campus'

Cameli's viral "Girls" moves aired in an Off Campus season 1 episode in May
Source: MEGA

Cameli's viral 'Girls' moves aired in an 'Off Campus' Season 1 episode in May.

The cast is also looking ahead to Season 2.

Mika Abdalla, 26, told Vogue India the new season is more emotionally turbulent, so some of the fun best friend energy fades.

TV Insider reported Season 2 shifts the spotlight to Abdalla's Allie Hayes and Stephen Kalyn's Dean Di Laurentis, with Bright and Cameli moving into supporting roles. Author Elle Kennedy's The Score is the main source material.

As OK! reported, Bright and Cameli were seen getting chummy on set as they officially wrapped the second season.

An onlooker told Deuxmoi that the stars "were hugging and crying. It was sweet. And they were really cheering each other on."

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