Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Is Engaged to Leah Shafer After 5 Years of Dating: See the Romantic Proposal

"It official ! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS We are engaged! stay tuned for wedding 💍," Yawn captioned the slew of sweet photos of the life-changing moment, which reportedly occurred last week.

The Bravo star and the gospel singer began dating in 2018 after first connecting through social media. After half a decade together, Yawn knew it was time to take their relationship to the next level.