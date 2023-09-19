Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Is Engaged to Leah Shafer After 5 Years of Dating: See the Romantic Proposal
Captain Sandy Yawn is engaged!
The beloved Below Deck Mediterranean star revealed in a Tuesday, September 19, Instagram post that she officially proposed to her girlfriend of five years, Leah Shafer, during a romantic dinner by the sea.
"It official ! I asked Leah to marry me, and she said YESSSSS We are engaged! stay tuned for wedding 💍," Yawn captioned the slew of sweet photos of the life-changing moment, which reportedly occurred last week.
The Bravo star and the gospel singer began dating in 2018 after first connecting through social media. After half a decade together, Yawn knew it was time to take their relationship to the next level.
"I have been thinking about marrying Leah for years," the yachting expert — who has been at the helm of BDM since Season 2 — gushed over her wife-to-be in a new interview. "I knew from the minute I met her, but the timing had to be right. I wanted to make sure we could truly do life together first."
"Leah wanted the fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance," she continued. "I planned a boat ride to a beautiful cove. I had it decorated with flowers with a path to a small table accompanied by three violinists where we could sit and have a small date."
Once the couple arrived at the scenic locale, Yawn prepared the perfect way to pop the question. "I shared my vision list of love I had written and wanted, then got on one knee," the 58-year-old recalled.
"Then, she said 'yes!' The look on her face was priceless, and my heart exploded! It was filled beyond capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before, and I can't explain it. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life. I love her beyond; as Leah says Yawn beyond," she added.
E! News spoke to Yawn about the proposal.