Ben Affleck Gave Post-Divorce Interview as He's 'So Over' the 'Narrative' That Jennifer Lopez Was 'the Victim' in Failed Romance

"He is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim," a source told Daily Mail. "It has been a year since he left, and he is hoping that speaking up will stop the constant questions. He is ready to focus on what actually matters to him. His career and his family. This gave Ben closure, which is what he needed."

While the insider noted discussing his divorce in a public setting wasn’t on the actor’s agenda, they explained what made him change his tune.

"Ben had never planned to address their divorce because it is a private matter, and he respects Jen,” they shared. “But after she spoke about him to Interview magazine, he decided it was time to say what he had to say in the nicest way possible."