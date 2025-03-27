Ben Affleck Gave Post-Divorce Interview as He's 'So Over' the 'Narrative' That Jennifer Lopez Was 'the Victim' in Failed Romance
In the wake of Ben Affleck giving an interview to GQ about his failed marriage to Jennifer Lopez, an insider revealed why he spoke out in the first place.
"He is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim," a source told Daily Mail. "It has been a year since he left, and he is hoping that speaking up will stop the constant questions. He is ready to focus on what actually matters to him. His career and his family. This gave Ben closure, which is what he needed."
While the insider noted discussing his divorce in a public setting wasn’t on the actor’s agenda, they explained what made him change his tune.
"Ben had never planned to address their divorce because it is a private matter, and he respects Jen,” they shared. “But after she spoke about him to Interview magazine, he decided it was time to say what he had to say in the nicest way possible."
The duo's upcoming project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, is set to release later this year. The source noted Affleck is hopeful the demise of their relationship will not negatively impact the film.
"Also, regarding their movie,” they added, “Ben is trying to get the deal locked. He really does want this to succeed and not be overshadowed by their drama which happened to Unstoppable."
In his interview with GQ, Affleck was also asked about his participation in Lopez’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
“There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them,” he shared. “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things. And so I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?' Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that.” He noted the documentary “wasn’t wasn’t the cause of some major fracture" the former flames had.
Affleck also directly addressed his split to GQ, noting Lopez is someone he has “respect for.”
“I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something,” he said. “But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting… there’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”