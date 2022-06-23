“I don’t see where a wedding fits in with all of that,” the source candidly noted, pointing out: “Staying sober and productive is the focus of Ben’s life and whoever he is with will have to take a backseat to that.”

Despite the threat of their relationship becoming dull, Affleck may have just the solution to snap himself out of any fatigue: Diet Coke. Lopez recently gave a heartfelt tribute to her man on Father's Day that featured a clip of Affleck sitting in his office with what appeared to be a soda machine equipped with both Diet Coke and Pepsi.