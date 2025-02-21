or
Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet Cut Off Contact With Jennifer Lopez, Felt Singer 'Used' Her as a 'Pawn' in Exes' Divorce: Source

Photo of Ben Affleck with daughter Violet Affleck and a photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: mega

An insider explained why Ben Affleck's eldest daughter, Violet, decided to distance herself from his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

While Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck was seen on several outings with Jennifer Lopez amid the exes' marital woes, an insider revealed the teenager has since cut off contact with her former stepmother after feeling "like she was used as a pawn" in their divorce.

Source: mega

Violet Affleck reportedly cut off contact with former stepmom Jennifer Lopez, who she feels used her a 'pawn.'

As OK! reported, as the exes' divorce loomed, Violet, 19, was seen out with the singer, 55, on multiple occasions, even rewearing one of JLo's dresses and joining her in the Hamptons over the summer of 2024.

While Violet's mom, Jennifer Garner, "supported" her child's relationship with Lopez since she "always puts her children first," the frequent outings became "odd to the family."

Source: @JLo/instagram

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen out together multiple times last year.

People were also allegedly suspicious when JLo's sister Lynda Lopez visited Violet on campus at Yale University.

"Jen [Garner] even let this slide, because she wants Violet to be happy and respects that, as an adult, she can choose who to spend her time with even if Jen does not necessarily agree," the source said.

However, the teenager's views changed when she "started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the center of everything."

"Ben never said a word about JLo. Violet is highly intelligent and will ultimately always be a daddy’s girl," the insider noted. "This is why you do not see her on public outings with JLo anymore."

Source: mega

It's unclear if Ben Affleck's children are still friends with JLo's kids.

After months of rumors, JLo filed for divorce from the Argo star, 52, in August 2024, with the split being finalized in January 2025.

It's unclear if Violet and her siblings, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12, are still close with the singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16, though an insider previously told a news outlet, "the kids hope to stay friends and in each other's lives' in the wake of the split."

JLo shares her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Source: mega

The exes finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Though the "I'm Real" crooner and Ben have a long history — they first got together in the early 2000s but called off their engagement in January 2004 before reuniting in 2021 and divorcing last year — an insider insisted there's zero chance of them rekindling things again.

"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end," one insider told a publication. "She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter."

Since the divorce, JLo has sparked romance rumors with Kevin Costner, 70, when they were seen chatting in Aspen, Colo., around New Year's Eve while a source claimed Ben "has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment."

Daily Mail reported on Violet feeling used by JLo.

