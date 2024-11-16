Jennifer Lopez's Sister's Reunion With Ben Affleck's Eldest Daughter 'Raised Eyebrows': 'Hard to Cut Ties'
Though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer together, everyone was caught off guard when the singer's sister, Lynda Lopez, was seen hanging out with the actor's eldest daughter, Violet.
“It raised eyebrows, but Ben and Jen’s families did get really close” during their two-year marriage, a source dished, adding that Jennifer's child Emme is still close with Ben's middle child, Fin.
“It’s hard to cut ties completely just because they filed for divorce," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Lynda uploaded a photo with Violet, 18, on a sunny fall day. "New Haven with my favorite Yalie! 💙," Lynda captioned the snap on Instagram on November 3.
The post divided fans, as some thought it was cute that Lynda and Violet are still close. One person wrote, "Violet loves her stepmum and the entire Lopez family," while another said, "That is so sweet checking in on her in college ❤️."
However, others were shocked to see the reunion. One said, "I wonder if that J.Lo using her sister for attention towards Ben Affleck," while another said, "It’s giving yall can’t let go."
Jennifer, 55, and the Gone Girl star, 52, split earlier this year, with the former stating their date of separation as April. Lopez officially filed for divorce in August.
Since then, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress has "keeps in touch with the Affleck kids" and her “whole family loves them,” an insider told People.
The Oscar-winning star shares Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
According to the source, Jennifer wants the kids to know “they can always reach out if they need anything at all.”
Jennifer has been out and about post-split, even posing on the red carpet at the Wicked premiere in early November.
“Obviously she’s showing Ben what he’s missing,” a source dished, referring to her recent string of appearances. "She’s never looked — or felt — better, and she’s ready to date again."
“She’s not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She’s on the prowl again," the insider continued.
In Touch spoke to the source.