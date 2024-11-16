Jennifer Lopez's Sister's Reunion With Ben Affleck's Eldest Daughter 'Raised Eyebrows': 'Hard to Cut Ties'

Though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer together, everyone was caught off guard when the singer's sister, Lynda Lopez, was seen hanging out with the actor's eldest daughter, Violet.

“It raised eyebrows, but Ben and Jen’s families did get really close” during their two-year marriage, a source dished, adding that Jennifer's child Emme is still close with Ben's middle child, Fin.

“It’s hard to cut ties completely just because they filed for divorce," the insider added.