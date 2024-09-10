or
Jennifer Lopez's Twins 'Hope to Stay Friends' With Ben Affleck's 3 Kids After Their Parents' Divorce

Photo of Ben Affleck with his kids and one of Jennifer Lopez's twins.
Jennifer Lopez is a mom to her 16-year-old twins, while Ben Affleck is a dad to kids Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids aren't splitting apart just because of their parents decision to do so.

According to a news source, the "On the Floor" singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16, and the Gone Girl actor's three children, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, are determined to remain close despite Lopez filing for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20.

jennifer lopez ben affleck kid shope stay friends parents divorce
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children want to stay in touch despite their parents' decision to divorce.

Lopez, 55, and her estranged husband's combined five kids "hope to stay friends and in each other's lives' in the wake of their split," the insider recently spilled to a news publication less than one month after the split was confirmed.

In the wake of their marital demise, all Lopez and Affleck, 52, want is for their children to know "how loved they are and they will be supported on all sides as they navigate their new normal," the confidante continued.

jennifer lopez ben affleck kid shope stay friends parents divorce
Jennifer Lopez shares her twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

As for how the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and the Air star — whose official date of separation was cited as April 26 in Lopez's divorce documents — plan to move forward after the end of their marriage, the source noted: "Jennifer and Ben are both staying focused on work with current projects and new endeavors. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for everyone, but all parties are doing their best."

Meanwhile, Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have "already figured out a healthy balance in the co-parenting space," the insider added regarding the parents-of-three. "They are both very supportive of one another and always will be."

Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck shares his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Ben Affleck shares his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Argo actor was married to Garner from 2005-2018. Affleck and the 13 Going on 30 star announced their split in 2015 but didn't finalize their divorce until a few years later.

Affleck had initially been engaged to Lopez prior to tying the knot with the Elektra actress almost two decades ago, however, they had called off their plans to marry by early 2004.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20.
Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday, August 20.

After ending her first engagement to Affleck, Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, the father of the "Jenny From the Block" singer's twins, but she finalized her divorce from him 10 years later.

The Atlas star was also married to Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez in 2020.

Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source for an update on Lopez and Affleck amid their divorce.

