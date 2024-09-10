Jennifer Lopez's Twins 'Hope to Stay Friends' With Ben Affleck's 3 Kids After Their Parents' Divorce
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids aren't splitting apart just because of their parents decision to do so.
According to a news source, the "On the Floor" singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16, and the Gone Girl actor's three children, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, are determined to remain close despite Lopez filing for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20.
Lopez, 55, and her estranged husband's combined five kids "hope to stay friends and in each other's lives' in the wake of their split," the insider recently spilled to a news publication less than one month after the split was confirmed.
In the wake of their marital demise, all Lopez and Affleck, 52, want is for their children to know "how loved they are and they will be supported on all sides as they navigate their new normal," the confidante continued.
As for how the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and the Air star — whose official date of separation was cited as April 26 in Lopez's divorce documents — plan to move forward after the end of their marriage, the source noted: "Jennifer and Ben are both staying focused on work with current projects and new endeavors. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for everyone, but all parties are doing their best."
Meanwhile, Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have "already figured out a healthy balance in the co-parenting space," the insider added regarding the parents-of-three. "They are both very supportive of one another and always will be."
- Matt Damon Refused to Talk About Ben Affleck During Film Festival Chat With Jennifer Lopez, Shares Insider: 'He Was Not Having Any of It'
- Healthy Jennifer Lopez Seen at Jack in the Box Drive-Thru Following Her Divorce From Fast Food Lover Ben Affleck: Photos
- Who Is Kick Kennedy? How RFK Jr.'s Daughter Is Involved With Ben Affleck Explained
The Argo actor was married to Garner from 2005-2018. Affleck and the 13 Going on 30 star announced their split in 2015 but didn't finalize their divorce until a few years later.
Affleck had initially been engaged to Lopez prior to tying the knot with the Elektra actress almost two decades ago, however, they had called off their plans to marry by early 2004.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After ending her first engagement to Affleck, Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, the father of the "Jenny From the Block" singer's twins, but she finalized her divorce from him 10 years later.
The Atlas star was also married to Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez in 2020.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to a source for an update on Lopez and Affleck amid their divorce.