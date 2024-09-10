Jennifer Lopez's Twins 'Hope to Stay Friends' With Ben Affleck's 3 Kids After Their Parents' Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids aren't splitting apart just because of their parents decision to do so.

According to a news source, the "On the Floor" singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16, and the Gone Girl actor's three children, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, are determined to remain close despite Lopez filing for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20.