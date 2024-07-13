Jennifer Lopez All Smiles as She Spends Quality Time With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck Amid Martial Issues With Husband Ben
Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck seem closer than ever.
Despite the Selena actress' alleged martial drama with Ben Affleck, Lopez took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 13, to share a video of herself and her stepdaughter riding in the car together.
In the clip, Lopez can be seen smiling into the camera in the front seat as the phone pans toward the backseat, where her spouse's eldest child is sitting with a friend.
The duo's quality time comes as sources claim the Hollywood power couple has been "living separate lives" after less than two years of marriage. "They don’t hate each other — they’re [just] going through difficult times," an insider spilled.
"They are going through so much individually and as a couple," a source explained. "They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people."
Per insiders, Lopez and Affleck's issues stem from their differing lifestyles as public people. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," the insider claimed. "She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to."
As OK! previously reported, Jennifer Garner, who shares the 18-year-old as well as Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Affleck, has been doing her best to try to save the Argo actor's marriage to the "Get Right" singer.
"The last thing in the world Jen wants to do is pick up the pieces of Ben and J. Lo’s broken relationship, but she has no choice," the source explained. "That’s why she’s spending so much time with Ben ... he’s close to his breaking point."
"People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating," the insider continued. "Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story."
"She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” a separate source added of the Alias alum, who split from Affleck in 2015, supporting Lopez during this difficult time.