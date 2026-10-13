NEWS Ben Affleck Admits Ex Jennifer Garner's 'Spectacular' Parenting 'Always Makes Me Feel Like I'm Coming Up a Little Short' Source: MEGA Ben Affleck joked that Jennifer Garner makes him feel like he's falling short as a parent. Taylor Camp Oct. 13 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ben Affleck knows his ex-wife Jennifer Garner sets a pretty high bar when it comes to parenting. The 54-year-old actor couldn't help but praise Garner, also 54, while discussing their three children during an appearance on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist on October 11. Affleck even joked that their kids aren't shy about reminding him just how much better their mother is at parenting.

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Ben Affleck Jokes Jennifer Garner Is the Better Parent

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck revealed that his children jokingly rate his parenting skills significantly lower than Jennifer Garner's.

"Their mom is spectacular and always makes me feel like I'm coming up a little short," Affleck admitted during the interview. The Gone Girl star revealed that he sometimes tries to give himself a little credit when comparing his parenting abilities to Garner's, but their children aren't always convinced. "I'm like, 'I think I'm doing about 75 percent as good as your mom?' And they're like, 'Eh, maybe 40?'" he joked. Laughing at the playful criticism, Affleck added, "I'm maxing out, B+! Yeah!" The former couple shares daughter Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.

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Ben Affleck Gushes Over His Life With His Kids

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck said his days often revolve around work, school pickups and spending time with his three children.

Affleck's latest comments come shortly after he opened up about the quieter life he has embraced while raising his children. "I have nothing salacious or all that interesting in my life," he said in a recent interview. "I work hard, and then I go home and pick up the kids from school. We have dinner if they agree to hang out with me." The Oscar winner explained he and Garner share parenting responsibilities with their children alternating between their homes. "They're with me for a week, then with their mom for a week," he shared.

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Ben Affleck Says He's 'Really Grateful' for Jennifer Garner

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck expressed gratitude for Jennifer Garner and the strong relationship she shares with their children.

Despite their marriage ending, the Oscar winner has nothing but appreciation for the relationship Garner has maintained with their children. "They have a great thing with their mom, for whom I'm also really, really grateful," he raved. The actor also expressed gratitude for his current circumstances, explaining he's enjoying this stage of his life. "I know things will come up that are hard, and I don't want to jinx that, but this time in my life as a human being is really wonderful," he added. His remarks offered a rare glimpse into the family's dynamic nearly a decade after the former couple finalized their divorce.

Jennifer Garner Has Also Praised Ben Affleck as a Father

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner previously praised Ben Affleck as an 'incredible co-parent.'