Ben Affleck Fans Are Shocked After Actor Speaks Fluent Spanish In Viral Video: Watch
Ben Affleck, is that you?
The actor, 50, recently sat down with Spain-based radio station La Cadena SER to discuss his new movie Air, and when he spoke fluent Spanish, fans were taken aback.
During the interview, the star, who is married to Jennifer Lopez, shared that no one in the movie appears as Michael Jordan, though the basketball star is part of the plot.
"They would immediately think, 'All this is bulls***,' " he joked. " 'It's a bulls*** movie. I don't believe it.' And completely destroy it," he said in Spanish.
"I had to give Michael Jordan my respect," he continued.
After the clip went viral on TikTok, people weighed in on the director's skills. "Ben Affleck speaks better Spanish than I could ever hope to achieve," one person wrote, while another added, "Didn't know Ben could speak Spanish. Way to go man!!"
"Wow can we hear more Ben speaking Spanish?" a third person asked, while another wrote, "Homie is legit fluent. Beyond talented."
Even though fans are now finding out about Affleck is fluent in Spanish, it hasn't been a secret as he previously discussed it when he visited The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020.
While speaking with the singer, he shared how his eldest child, Violet, 17, was learning the language in her classes.
"She's always been a very good student, and she's been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her," the Oscar winner shared. "Now, all of a sudden, she's gotten into the grade where she's, like, in the harder Spanish classes, and she's getting better."
He added, "She's right at the point where I think she might be passing me."