Ben Affleck Fans Are Shocked After Actor Speaks Fluent Spanish In Viral Video: Watch

Ben Affleck, is that you?

The actor, 50, recently sat down with Spain-based radio station La Cadena SER to discuss his new movie Air, and when he spoke fluent Spanish, fans were taken aback.

During the interview, the star, who is married to Jennifer Lopez, shared that no one in the movie appears as Michael Jordan, though the basketball star is part of the plot.

"They would immediately think, 'All this is bulls***,' " he joked. " 'It's a bulls*** movie. I don't believe it.' And completely destroy it," he said in Spanish.