Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Lock Lips During 'Air' Premiere As They Take A Break From House Hunting — See Photos
That's her man! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked so in love at the premiere of the award-winning actor's recent project Air on Monday, March 27.
The husband and wife strutted along the red carpet and sweetly shared a passionate smooch — or two — in front of the cameras.
Lopez glistened in a unique turtleneck gown — which featured a shimmering long sleeve top that flowed down into a neon green skirt, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
During their entrance into the evening, the Marry Me actress pulled Affleck — who looked dashing in a navy velvet suit — close to her before leaning in for a kiss while keeping her hand pressed against his back.
Lopez is truly Affleck's right-hand lady, as the Good Will Hunting star couldn't stop himself from raving about his wife during his own special evening.
"She's brilliant," the 50-year-old gushed to a red carpet reporter at the event, explaining how much guidance Lopez provided in the process of directing Air. "[She] helps me in every conceivable way."
In addition to praising his beautiful lover — who he tied the knot with in July 2022 — Affleck opened up about the creation of the 2023 film, which is set to hit theaters and simultaneously be released on Prime Video on Wednesday, April 5.
"This whole process really has been a collaboration with this entire cast, the crew, the group of people. You have to be open to, as far as I'm concerned, all the good ideas you can possibly get. And that's really how I approached this," the Gone Girl actor explained to the news outlet.
"We worked with really brilliant filmmakers. Talking about Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Matt Damon, Chris Messina, Jason Bateman. All of them brought something to the movie that was their own," he added. "It was a real collaboration. And that's what I'm so proud of about this movie."
Affleck and Lopez's red carpet appearance seemed to be a much-needed break from their stressful house hunting situation.
The father-of-three — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — has his heart set on a $64 million Pacific Palisades estate, however, Lopez isn't quite convinced this is her dream home.
"Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house," an insider recently revealed, although Lopez — who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — has a different vision in mind.
