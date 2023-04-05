Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Seemed 'Very Happy' While Dining In His Hometown Of Boston With Their Blended Brood: Insider
Ben Affleck took his blended family out for dinner in his hometown.
On Monday, April 3, the Air actor and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, were seen enjoying dinner with their children at Bar Enza inside The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Mass. — the city where Affleck grew up a source exclusively dishes to OK!
An insider at the swanky eatery says the Hollywood power couple was joined by Lopez's 15-year-old twins Emme and Max — whose father is her ex-husband Marc Anthony — and the Argo star's daughter Seraphina, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The source notes the teenagers were “very well-behaved” and that all five of them were “smiling a lot” as they enjoyed their Italian meal of focaccia bread and different pastas. However, the health conscious Lopez — who was seen rocking a jean tunic and beige boots — dined on steak.
“They were very generous,” the insider spills of Affleck and the "On The Floor" vocalist. “They seemed very happy and were all lovely to the staff and to the other guests.”
The married duo has been taking time out to bond with their kids amid their busy schedules as they become one big family. “Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," the insider said last year after Affleck and Lopez married twice.
"Any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves," the source noted.
"We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez gushed in her On the JLo newsletter last year about their joint holiday celebrations.
When asked in a recent interview about how their kids were handling the new dynamic, the Maid in Manhattan star said, "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They're teens. But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."