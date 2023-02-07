Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos
Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum.
The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.
Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing.
On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest event of the year. However, despite the lively performances taking place around them, cameras caught Affleck looking less than thrilled to be there after Lopez, who seemed visibly annoyed, was seen snapping at him in front of million of viewers.
"How long do you think they are gonna stick this out just to prove us wrong. 😂😂," one TikTok user penned beneath the hilarious clip, before another person joked about Affleck's ex-wife adding, "Jennifer Garner at home eating popcorn 🍿 like …. 'Girlllllll he’s your problem now' 😂😂😂."
“However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now,” one Twitter user joked, as another penned, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."
- Jennifer Lopez Insists She Had The 'Best Time' At 2023 Grammys With Her 'Love' Despite Scolding Ben Affleck During Ceremony
- Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
- Ben Affleck 'Didn't Feel Comfortable' As Jennifer Lopez's Date At 2023 Grammys: 'All Eyes Were On Him,' Spills Source
Despite the speculation, the Latin superstar gushed over the fun she had during the night out with her man. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” Lopez wrote beneath a video complication shared to Instagram from the evening.
According to insiders close to the Boston native, Affleck was not in his element at the star-studded celebration. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen's date, that's the only reason he was there," the source revealed. "But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Affleck and Lopez tied the knot twice in 2022 after rekindling their early 2000's romance.