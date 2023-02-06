Ben Affleck Accompanies Wife Jennifer Lopez To 2023 Grammy Awards
Date night! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had themselves a date night at the 2023 Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.
The Latin pop star stunned, per usual, at the star-studded event in a navy and silver crystal-embellished gown by Gucci. Lopez completed the look with matching accessories — and her man on her arm.
Lopez took the stage in the first hour of the three-hour ceremony to present Harry Styles the award for Best Pop Vocal Album before joining the Argo actor back at their respective table. While on the stage, the "On The Floor" vocalist's ensemble was on full display, with her green diamond engagement ring complimenting her chunky Bulgari necklaces, chandelier earrings, crystal cuffs and blue-stone silver ring.
Meanwhile, her husband also dressed to the nines for their night on the town, looking classy in a simple black suit.
Affleck's outing with his wife comes days after he met up with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, at the actress' home in California.
As OK! reported, the Deep Water star, 50, was photographed in late January greeting his ex's new love outside her home while the men waited for Garner to park on the sidewalk and meet up with them. Sharing smiles and shaking hands, the duo exchanged words before all three headed inside.
Affleck's old and new loves also seem to be getting along great after he said "I Do" to Lopez in July in Sin City and again the following month at his Georgia estate.
"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," a source spilled late last year of Lopez and Garner's blossoming friendship. "They really enjoy each other."
The insider added that Garner couldn't believe "how sweet" Lopez is to her children, as she shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with Affleck. Lopez is also mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Lopez recently got real about their blended family now that her and Affleck's children live together.
“It’s been a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true,” she spilled during a January 16 appearance on the Today show, gushing that 2022 was “a phenomenal year" — likely because she finally wed Affleck more than 20 years after they called off their first engagement.