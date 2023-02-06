Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.
As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.
In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.
At first, the duo didn't realize they were on screen, and the dad-of-three, 50, whispered something in Lopez's ear, to which she immediately whipped her head around at him, uttered something and lightly tapped him in the chest. Affleck then recognized they're being watched, and he appeared to mutter "camera" under his breath, prompting both of them to smile, with the "Let's Get Loud" crooner, 53, turning her attention to Noah.
Viewers were in stitches over the moment, with one commenting on TikTok, "How long do you think they are gonna stick this out just to prove us wrong. 😂😂."
Others couldn't help but mention Affleck's ex-wife, with one writing, "Jennifer Garner at home eating popcorn 🍿 like …. 'Girlllllll he’s your problem now' 😂😂😂."
"Grammy producers said 'Jennifer Garner, baby, you will be AVENGED!' 😂," quipped another.
One insider claimed "it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him," but the Pearl Harbor star put his anxiety aside to support his leading lady, who hit the stage to present the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.
“Wow from Bad Bunny to Brandi Carlile," she noted of the impressive nominees. "I love music’s biggest night, and I am so excited to present our first Grammy Award this evening." The trophy ultimately went to Harry Styles, who also nabbed Album of the Year.
Despite their rumored tiff, the couple looked flawless as usual, with Affleck donning a crisp black suit and tie, while J.Lo stunned in a dramatic navy and silver gown by Gucci.